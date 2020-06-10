Left Menu
Development News Edition

Domestic pharma industry to grow 3-5 pc this fiscal, little impact of lockdown: Ind-Ra

Manufacturing volumes after declining to 50-60 per cent in April, given the strict lockdown, has improved significantly to 60-80 per cent of the original capacities during the May-June period so far, Ind-Ra noted.However, the companies have refrained from new launches during the lockdown due to lack of effective marketing campaigns, the rating agency said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 17:00 IST
Domestic pharma industry to grow 3-5 pc this fiscal, little impact of lockdown: Ind-Ra

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Wednesday said the country's pharmaceutical sector is expected to grow 3-5 per cent year-on-year in the current financial year despite coronavirus-led lockdown. The domestic rating agency also expects monthly revenue improvements of drug firms from June.

"Additionally, the seasonality in the Indian domestic business will support the recovery. Also, the continuous rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country will result in further volume growth in related therapies," Ind-Ra noted. Besides, pharma companies' large cash balances and sufficient headroom under debt covenants along with diversified funding sources will mitigate any impact of the ongoing lockdown, it added.

The COVID-19 impact on the pharmaceutical sector has been less pronounced than observed in other sectors, as it falls under the essential service category and is exempt from restrictions under the nationwide lockdown, the rating agency said. Manufacturing volumes after declining to 50-60 per cent in April, given the strict lockdown, has improved significantly to 60-80 per cent of the original capacities during the May-June period so far, Ind-Ra noted.

However, the companies have refrained from new launches during the lockdown due to lack of effective marketing campaigns, the rating agency said. Further, companies may take price hikes on non-DPCO (Drug Price Control Order) products up to 8 per cent unlike the earlier average price hike of 5 per cent (max limit 10 per cent) due to an increase in raw material cost and the additional cost incurred towards raw materials, logistics and manpower, it added.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

With 'work from home' culture on rise, houses with large space to be in demand: HDFC MD

The COVID outbreak and subsequent lockdown reaffirmed the importance of home ownership, and there is a growing need for apartments with larger spaces with work from home becoming a new normal, HDFC managing director Renu Sud Karnad said on ...

CBI files three chargesheets against ex-chief engineer, others for causing loss to Noida authority

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has filed three chargesheets in a special Ghaziabad court against former chief engineer Yadav Singh and others for allegedly causing financial loss to Noida authority, an official statement said on We...

Project Back on Track India, an aspiration to create Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) as India’s new back office

New Delhi, 10th June 2020 COVID-2019 has shown the world a picture that anyone could have ever imagined. The human life, their freedom, source of livelihood everything is on stake. While protecting and saving lives is the first priority at ...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 524 p.m.85 per cent of people tested positive for coronavirus in Nepal are those who returned from India PM Oli. 505 p.m.42 fresh COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020