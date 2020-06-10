Left Menu
Development News Edition

Signing date of Jewar Airport's key pact deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic

The concession agreement, in normal conditions, would have been signed by July 2 between the UP government and the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) -- a special purpose vehicle floated by Zurich Airport for implementing the project, the officials said.Shailendra Bhatia, Noida International Airport Limited's nodal officer for Jewar Airport, said the concession agreement was stipulated to be signed within 45 days of the security clearance for the project.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:02 IST
Signing date of Jewar Airport's key pact deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Uttar Pradesh government has deferred the date of signing of the concession agreement for the Rs 29,560-crore Jewar Airport in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official order. The decision was taken by the state cabinet during a meeting in Lucknow on Tuesday.

"The signing of the concession agreement with selected developer Zurich Airport International AG has been extended by 45 days from resumption of India-Malaysia and India-Switzerland flights plus mandatory quarantine days or by August 17, whichever is earlier," the order stated. The state cabinet also authorised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take decisions from time to time regarding the international greenfield airport project, it added.

According to officials, the decision has been taken in view of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The concession agreement, in normal conditions, would have been signed by July 2 between the UP government and the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) -- a special purpose vehicle floated by Zurich Airport for implementing the project, the officials said.

Shailendra Bhatia, Noida International Airport Limited's nodal officer for Jewar Airport, said the concession agreement was stipulated to be signed within 45 days of the security clearance for the project. "Security clearance was received on May 18. Hence, the signing would have taken place maximum by July 2. However, due to the pandemic, the developer had requested the state government to extend the date of signing by 120 days. The signing has been deferred till August 17," Bhatia told PTI.

He said Zurich Airport's SPV YIAPL has three directors, one of whom lives in India, while the other two are based in Malaysia and Switzerland. "The presence of at least two directors is required for the signing of the agreement," he said.

The officer added that in case the COVID-19 situation does not improve even in August, the cabinet will review the circumstances and take an appropriate decision on the signing date of the agreement. On November 29 last year, Swiss firm Zurich Airport emerged as the highest bidder to develop the Jewar airport on the outskirts of Delhi in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of UP, outbidding competitors like Adani Enterprises, DIAL and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holding.

The entire project will be spread over 5,000 hectares and is estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore, the officials said. Once completed, the airport, which will be the third in the national capital region after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport, is touted to have six to eight runways, the most in India, they said.

The first phase of the airport would be spread over 1,334 hectares and is expected to be completed by 2023 at a cost of Rs 4,588 crore, the officials said..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

US expert Fauci calls WHO comments 'not correct'

Dr Anthony Fauci, the US governments top infectious-disease expert, says the World Health Organization had to backtrack on its statement about asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus being rare because that simply was not correct. WHOs tech...

Great Learning reports Rs 325 cr revenue for FY20

Education technology platform Great Learning on Wednesday said its revenue has more than doubled to Rs 325 crore in 2019-20. The companys topline had stood at Rs 134 crore in the previous financial year 2018-19.This growth has been achieved...

Chouhan admits to BJP's conspiracy to topple Nath govt: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday released a video clip of a speech of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to allege that its government in the state was toppled on the instructions of central BJP leaders. The ruling BJP denied the ...

Car plunges in roadside well; woman, her two kids killed

A 33-year-old woman and her two children died after the car they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into an open well here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The accident, in which the womans husband survived, took pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020