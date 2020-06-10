Left Menu
Development News Edition

ShopClues to add 'Made in India' badge to showcase locally made products

Any brand or vendor with proof of manufacturing in India can avail this badge in 3-4 working days, Sethi said."We have tagged about one lakh products in the 'Atmanirbhar Store'...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 20:46 IST
ShopClues to add 'Made in India' badge to showcase locally made products
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

E-commerce platform ShopClues is adding 'Made in India' badges on products that have been produced in the country as part of its 'Vocal for Local' efforts. The online marketplace has also launched 'Atmanirbhar' section on its platform that will include these locally made products across categories such as fashion, footwear, home and kitchen, electronics, jewelry and watches, and groceries, among others.

"ShopClues currently has over 2,500 local merchants across India that locally manufacture their products. We have a long working relationship with these manufacturers and their operations have been verified to be indigenous over the years," ShopClues Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Sethi told PTI. He added that to guide buyers on 'Made in India' products, they have been visually tagged and will be located in the new 'Atmanirbhar' store.

Some of the domestic brands on the platform include Digimate, Khadi, Pause, Clymb, Darkpyro, Ikall, Sukkhi, and Patanjali. Any brand or vendor with proof of manufacturing in India can avail this badge in 3-4 working days, Sethi said.

"We have tagged about one lakh products in the 'Atmanirbhar Store'... This accounts for roughly 40 per cent of the total brands sold on ShopClues. We are amplifying the 'Vocal for Local' campaign by actively marketing our 'Atmanirbhar' store and 'Made In India' badges," he said. The company plans to onboard new SME manufacturers/ sellers that can use the ShopClues' platform to merchandise products made by them.

'Made in India' badge is currently live on the mobile and desktop sites, and will be extended to app users soon.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook video removed for anti-Hindu slur in South Africa

A Facebook video showing a young Indian-origin South African allegedly criticizing Hinduism has been removed after the Hindu community members lodged an official complaint. In the video, Simeon Bradley Chetty, a self-proclaimed Christian ev...

Minneapolis withdrawing from police union negotiations

The Minneapolis Police Department is withdrawing from police union contract negotiationsIts the first step in what Chief Medaria Arradondo said would be transformational reforms to the agency in the wake of the death of George FloydArradond...

28 CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir test COVID positive

As many as 28 Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, officials said. They said the personnel were found infected during a contact-tracing exercise after the death of a 44-yea...

Maha: 50-bed COVID-19 facility for cops set up in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra Health Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday inaugurated a 50-bed COVID-19 care centre for police personnel at the Navi Mumbai police headquarters in Kalamboli. Speaking to reporters, the minister condoled the deaths of 35 police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020