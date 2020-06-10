Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares end turbulent day lower as Fed nerves kick in

The continent's markets have seen a broad recovery in recent weeks, with investors moving into cheap, growth-sensitive stocks such as banks and oil companies on hopes that the worst fallout from the health crisis is over.However, the banking index fell 1.3% despite an early boost from a Reuters report that European Central Bank officials were drawing up a scheme to cope with potentially hundreds of billions of euros in unpaid loans.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:46 IST
European shares end turbulent day lower as Fed nerves kick in

European stocks swung both ways before settling lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's first economic projections since the COVID-19 pandemic set off a recession in February.

After gaining as much as 0.9% at the open, the pan-European STOXX 600 ended down 0.4%, falling for a second straight session. Travel and leisure stocks led declines. Food ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway bottomed out the STOXX 600, down 13.3%, after saying it was in advanced talks to buy Grubhub Inc in an all-stock deal.

While no major policy announcements are expected when the Fed wraps up its meeting later in the day, investors will scrutinise its remarks on the health of the U.S. economy, given that its virus-related loosening of monetary policy has flushed markets with money and helped global equities recover from their March lows. The central bank's projections are expected to point to a collapse in output this year and near-zero interest rates for the next few years. Any indication that the bank could rein in its recent stimulus measures would be likely to spook investors.

"European markets are on the back foot once again, despite early gains, with traders fearing that the recent recovery in stocks could see (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell take his foot off the gas," Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, wrote in a client note. The continent's markets have seen a broad recovery in recent weeks, with investors moving into cheap, growth-sensitive stocks such as banks and oil companies on hopes that the worst fallout from the health crisis is over.

However, the banking index fell 1.3% despite an early boost from a Reuters report that European Central Bank officials were drawing up a scheme to cope with potentially hundreds of billions of euros in unpaid loans. "It is clear that investors are increasingly optimistic that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over and that economies will recover swiftly," said Mark Haefele, Chief Investment Officer, UBS Global Wealth Management.

"We believe a degree of caution is warranted. Investors have moved quickly to price in good news." Lufthansa slid 5.7% after Germany said it planned to extend its travel warning to countries outside Europe until Aug. 31.

Continental fell 3.6% after a media report cited the German automotive supplier's CEO as saying it needed to save hundreds of millions of euros and would probably have to lay off workers due to a slump in demand caused by the pandemic.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Gunman shoots at California police station, wounds deputy

A sheriffs deputy was wounded Wednesday while responding to a report that a gunman was firing shots at a central California police station, authorities said. The motive was not known. The shooter remained on the loose and a search was under...

Rugby-Salary cap cut could lead to legal dispute, says players' union chief

The English Premierships decision to reduce the salary cap for will lead to a legal dispute unless club owners hold meaningful dialogue with players, the Rugby Players Association chairman said on Wednesday.Mark Lambert added in a statement...

Bajwa takes charge as chairman of parliamentary panel on subordinate legislation

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday took charge as Chairman of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation. Bajwa was appointed as Chairman of the Committee on May 22, by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaia...

WHO chief hopes to work "side by side" with U.S. on Ebola

The World Health Organization WHO hopes to work side by side with the United States to contain Congos Ebola outbreak, its chief said on Wednesday, even after the Trump administration said the United States would end their relationship over ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020