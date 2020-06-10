Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: ‘Unparalleled economic shock’ threatens development hopes and gains

The UN chief maintained that rebuilding must mean a “fairer, greener and more resilient global economy, that leaves no one behind”. 

UN News | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:48 IST
COVID-19: ‘Unparalleled economic shock’ threatens development hopes and gains
The Secretary-General stressed the importance of ensuring that environmental and social impacts are factored into all financial decisions. Image Credit: ANI

As the diverse and severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt across the world, an "unparalleled economic shock" is putting development gains at risk, the UN chief told a meeting of high-powered business leaders on Wednesday.

"Unemployment has skyrocketed. Temporary business closures are becoming permanent. Rebuilding to pre-crisis levels of employment and output may take years", Secretary-General António Guterres told at a virtual gathering of the Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance (GISD).

He spotlighted that as the poorest and vulnerable continue to suffer most – "from job losses and illness, from overwhelmed and insufficient health systems and a lack of social safety nets" – the world is being thrown "even more off track in our efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs).

Opportunity out of the crisis

The UN chief maintained that rebuilding must mean a "fairer, greener and more resilient global economy, that leaves no one behind". "There are positive signs that this moment could provide the opening for transformations that have been long in the making, but perhaps needed a push", Mr Guterres asserted.

Highlighting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as "the world's agreed framework"; the Addis Ababa Action Agenda as a path to mobilize resources and the Paris Agreement on climate change, as the pact to rein in greenhouse gas emissions, he underscored the importance of aligning economic and social values.

"This means businesses acting in the interest of stakeholders, not just shareholders, and integrating sustainability into their operations", he spelt out.

Shifting priorities

The Secretary-General stressed the importance of ensuring that environmental and social impacts are factored into all financial decisions. He outlined how by shifting public international finance towards sustainable sectors, and aligning private financial flows to achieve Net Zero emissions, capital can be channelled into developing and emerging economies, "countering the forces of fragmentation that this crisis threatens to unleash".

While acknowledging that COVID-19 has derailed many strategies and shifted the focus from long-term planning to immediate demands, Mr Guterres asserted that it "underscores the need to think long term, build resilience and limit the impact of future crises."

In closing, he foresaw that crises, in general, will become increasingly more multi-layered and complex, "stretching already limited resources and causing more widespread human suffering".

"I call on you to seize this moment of crisis to shape our future for the better" concluded the UN chief.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Accused kills self in police custody in MP; 5 cops suspended

Jabalpur, Jun 10 PTIFive police personnel were suspended after a molestation accused allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in police custody here in Madhya Pradesh, an officer said on Wednesday. Shubham Bairagi 25 was arrested for...

Zimbabwe dismisses rumours of coup, says country stable

Zimbabwes National Security Council NSC in a maiden news conference on Wednesday accused allies of the late former leader Robert Mugabe and some opposition officials of peddling rumours of an impending military coup and said the country was...

Ravi Shankar Prasad condoles demise of Bapsi Nariman

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday expressed anguish at the death of Bapsi Nariman, wife of eminent jurist Fali Nariman and mother of Supreme Court judge Rohinton Nariman. Bapsi Nariman 89 died here on Tuesday eveningShe wa...

German FM warns Israel against West Bank annexation plans

Germanys foreign minister on Wednesday warned Israel that its plan to begin annexing parts of the West Bank would violate international law, but he declined to say how Germany or Europe would respond. The visit to Jerusalem Heiko Maas firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020