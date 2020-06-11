Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar bounces as Fed outlook frightens investors

The dollar bounced against riskier currencies and the safe-haven yen hit a one-month high on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's dour economic outlook spooked investors.The moves recouped the greenback's initial losses after the Fed's policy stance, projecting rates near zero for years, was welcomed as a sign of its continued support for asset prices.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 10:59 IST
FOREX-Dollar bounces as Fed outlook frightens investors
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The dollar bounced against riskier currencies and the safe-haven yen hit a one-month high on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's dour economic outlook spooked investors.

The moves recouped the greenback's initial losses after the Fed's policy stance, projecting rates near zero for years, was welcomed as a sign of its continued support for asset prices. The Australian dollar retreated from an 11-month high and fell 1% to $0.6923 as investors took profit on a rally that has carried the Aussie 3.8% higher in June.

The kiwi gave up a four-and-a-half month high and fell 0.7% to $0.6488. The yen rose marginally to 106.90, its highest since mid-May. "The Fed met expectations, but at the same time it's brought the focus back on the economy," said Moh Siong Sim, FX analyst at the Bank of Singapore.

"There's also a sense that the rally has gone a bit too far too fast, and while economic numbers have been getting less bad it does not mean that it's good." Fed policymakers projected the U.S. economy to shrink 6.5% this year and the unemployment rate to be 9.3% at year's end.

"It is a long road," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said via video link on Wednesday. "We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates." It was enough of a reminder of how deep the globe's economic troubles are to take the edge off two euphoric weeks in financial markets, and sent investors out of stocks, away from riskier currencies and back in to bonds and the dollar.

"That's been the follow-through, and it's played into a broad rebound in the dollar," said Rodrigo Catril, FX analyst at National Australia Bank in Sydney. Sterling fell 0.6% to $1.2666 and there were losses from the export-exposed South Korean won, which fell half a percent, to the oil-sensitive Norwegian krone which dropped about 1%.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar erased Tuesday losses to sit at 96.437. The euro - which hit a three-month peak overnight - put up the best fight of the majors, sliding only 0.4%, leaving open the possibility of more downside to come for the dollar once the dust settles. The single currency last bought $1.1333.

"The takeaway is the Fed remains fully committed to its ultra-easy monetary policies," said NAB's Catril. "That should be supportive for risk assets, and on a structural basis we still think the U.S. dollar is embarking on a cyclical downturn." Neither Powell nor the Fed's statement brooked any suggestion that the central bank's massive liquidity injections would be waning any time soon, with the statement promising bond buying to continue "at least at the current pace".

Powell also said the question remains open as to whether the Fed will use yield curve controls, reinforcing expectations that it is gearing up to do so and pressing benchmark 10-year yields back down under 0.8%. That provided at least one bright spot in Asia, with the Thai baht hitting an almost 5 months high and the high-yielding Indonesian rupiah steady.

Markets are looking ahead to U.S. jobless claims data due at 1230 GMT. A slight slowdown in jobless claims is expected, though some traders might be primed for a positive surprise after Friday's payrolls report showed a completely unexpected easing in the jobless rate.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Mukesh Ambani gets 5.52 lakh shares in RIL rights issue; co allocates shares

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has got 5.52 lakh shares of his flagship firm Reliance Industries RIL in the just-concluded Rs 53,124 crore rights issue, according to the companys regulatory filing on Thursday. Ambani now holds 80.52 lakh shares ...

Indian Hotels Company shares drop 8 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Indian Hotels Company Ltd IHCL on Thursday tanked nearly 8 per cent in early trade after the company reported a 37.75 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter. It declined 7 per cent to Rs 86.30 on BSE and...

LeBron James creates group to protect voting rights of African-Americans in US

NBA legend LeBron James and a group of prominent black athletes and entertainers will be creating a new group to protect the voting rights of the African-Americans in the United States. This decision comes as there is widespread fury in the...

SC asks Maharashtra govt to file reply on plea seeking NIA probe in Palghar lynching case

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Maharashtra government and other respondents to file their response on a petition seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency NIA in the Palghar mob lynching incident. A bench headed by Justice A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020