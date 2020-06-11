Left Menu
Development News Edition

France should speed up return to business activity, says Le Maire

"I want economic activity to resume more quickly," Le Maire told LCI television.The French economy is expected to contract by 11% in 2020.President Emmanuel Macron's government put France under one of Europe's most stringent lockdowns from mid-March, and only began lifting restrictions on May 11.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-06-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 12:15 IST
France should speed up return to business activity, says Le Maire
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

France should speed up its gradual return to work and business activity, as the country emerges from lockdown measures imposed to tackle the coronavirus crisis, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday. "I want economic activity to resume more quickly," Le Maire told LCI television.

The French economy is expected to contract by 11% in 2020. President Emmanuel Macron's government put France under one of Europe's most stringent lockdowns from mid-March, and only began lifting restrictions on May 11. Macron is due to address the nation in a televised speech on June 14.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram announces Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased COVID-19 warrior

The Mizoram government has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 lakh for the family of an 18-year-old woman volunteer of a COVID-19 task force who died of complicated ailments after keeping vigil along the India-Myanmar border to prevent c...

Delisting may create governance issues in companies : Fitch

Concentration of ownership after delisting may create governance and key-man issues at the companies adopting such strategies, ratings agency Fitch warned on Thursday. Corporates can also simplify or reorganise complex group structures with...

Congress playing politics, Govt will reply on India-China standoff in Parliament: Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal

Member of Parliament from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Thursday attacked Congress for politicising the India-China standoff and said that the government is not silent on this matter but believes in raising the issue on appropriate plat...

Hotter, drier weather linked to lower survival of coronavirus on surfaces: IIT-B Study

Using a computer model, scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT - Bombay have shown that a hotter and drier weather is linked to lower survival chances of the novel coronavirus on surfaces, a finding that may lead to better san...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020