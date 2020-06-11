UST Global Offers Digital Solutions in Preparing Companies to Work in the New Normal and Bring Employees Back to Offices

Left Menu
- The new service offering is designed to make returning to the workplace safer for everyone BENGALURU, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced a new service offering, Return to Work Digital Solutions for Enterprises, which transfers best practices from healthcare and essential businesses to provide organizations with optimal safety and security for their workforce and enabling business continuity throughout the crisis.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-06-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 12:27 IST
- The new service offering is designed to make returning to the workplace safer for everyone BENGALURU, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced a new service offering, Return to Work Digital Solutions for Enterprises, which transfers best practices from healthcare and essential businesses to provide organizations with optimal safety and security for their workforce and enabling business continuity throughout the crisis. COVID-19 has irrevocably changed how society will operate, and that will be especially true for today's businesses. UST Global has designed a modular approach to help companies manage the essential steps for employees to return to the workplace and support everyone's health and safety while aiding business continuity for the organization. UST Global's approach helps companies create a roadmap, allowing them to prioritize groups of employees based on Return-to-Work need and risks, and then to monitor the workplace after they return.

The key aspects of UST Global's Return-to-Work Readiness Model include: • Assess Worker Risk: Integration of curated public COVID-19 data and the employee data will show impact to the business, manage employee risk, and call for immediate actions. • Monitor the Workplace: Proven IoT devices that keep track of vitals and alerts for continuous monitoring in the workplace, while video analytics solutions ensure adherence to safety regulations.

• Track Issues: A single intuitive dashboard that catalogs risk and relates it to the business needs. Allows for visibility and rapid mitigation. Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, UST Global said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has precipitated a seismic shift in the way organizations think about workplaces and collaboration. As long as they are well-governed and compliant to privacy regulations, AI-based video analytics, IoT driven proximity, and safety solutions are moving to the mainstream and so are secure remote working solutions. UST Global brings these vital solutions around the 'future of work' to our clients, not just for the current challenging times but to prepare for and to thrive in the future." Commenting on this, Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST Global said, "As the world works towards what will be our new normal, our primary goal is to ensure the safe return of the workforce and achieve business continuity amidst the crisis. With 'Return-to-Work' digital solutions, UST Global is helping other companies to keep their employees healthy and workplaces safer. These solutions are engineered to make the employees feel safe as well as to encourage the staff to return to offices by ensuring infection-free workspaces." For more information, please visit https://go.ust-global.com/return-to-work.

About UST Global UST Global is a technology partner dedicated to transforming businesses, communities, and the people who live within them. Operating in 25 countries, we deliver future-ready digital transformation strategy services, products, and platforms that create new possibilities and help you imagine what's next in banking and finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, semiconductor, technology and media. But what matters most is the deep partnership we forge with you to solve the unique challenges you face today, while preparing you for tomorrow. That's us together. That's UST Global. Visit us at www.UST-Global.com Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540539/UST_Global_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

