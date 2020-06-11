Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flipkart to launch new-generation ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner on 13th June 2020

ROIDMI has unveiled a new-generation of handheld cordless vacuum cleaner F8 Storm FX with powerful 80,000 rpm brushless DC digital motor, feather-touch push controls and 5 changeable adapters for different kinds of efficient cleaning needs.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-06-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 12:54 IST
Flipkart to launch new-generation ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner on 13th June 2020
ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner . Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): ROIDMI has unveiled a new-generation of handheld cordless vacuum cleaner F8 Storm FX with powerful 80,000 rpm brushless DC digital motor, feather-touch push controls and 5 changeable adapters for different kinds of efficient cleaning needs. ROIDMI F8 Storm FX will be available at online retail giant Flipkart.com from 13th June. For the initial launch, they are extending a 25 per cent discount on the product. This offer is for a limited period only.

The highlight of ROIDMI F8 Storm FX is that its lightweight 1.3 kg along with a 270-degree curved handle makes for an easy and comfortable grip from nearly any angle, allowing users to keep a firm grasp of things whether upright or flat on the floor. ALPS Enterprises is the sole distributor for marketing, promotion, and sales of all ROIDMI brand products in India.

"We are thrilled to launch ROIDMI F8 Storm FX with Flipkart, one of the biggest online stores in India for Home Appliances. Having established itself as a leading player in the cordless vacuum cleaners segment, the launch of Roidmi F8 Storm in India is in line with our strategy of global expansion and tapping the immense potential of the Indian market. Our marketing strategy compliment the vast audience Flipkart is catering to," said Gaurav A Pardeshi, Founder & CEO, ALPS Enterprises. "Flipkart has a very nuanced understanding of the needs of its consumers and is always at the forefront to bring relevant products. Vacuum cleaners as a category have a good potential to grow, partially due to the extended work from the home scenario and also because of the gradual shift towards owning home maintenance appliances as people look for devices that can help with household chores. e-commerce is bringing these benefits to millions of consumers and we're pleased to onboard Roidmi on our platform to offer our consumers access to new-age home maintenance solutions at their doorstep," said Hari G Kumar, Senior Director at Large Appliances, Flipkart.

ROIDMI F8 Store FX has a multiple purification system to effectively filter dust particles, avoid clogging, and maintain long term suction. The high power mode is amazing for hard to clean carpets and corners that are hard to suck up dirt. It will be beneficial for households, large scale businesses, hospitals, aviation. ROIDMI F8 Storm is labeled Smart because of its powerful features and strong battery life which is 40 mins long-lasting and the charging time is about 2.5 hours.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus boosts community spirit - and nationalism

The coronavirus pandemic is boosting both nationalism and community spirit, unleashing shifts in attitudes that would usually take years to trickle down, according to a survey released on Thursday.The survey of six nations from across the g...

Recovery of tourism could drive recovery of African economies: AU Commissioner

Recovery of tourism in Africa could drive recovery of African economies, said H.E. Dr Amani Abou-Zeid, AU Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, in her address to the 63rd United Nations World Tourism Organisations Regional Commission ...

PIL in HC for imposing lockdown in Delhi due to steep rise in COVID-19 cases

A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the AAP government to impose a strict lockdown in the national capital in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases here. The plea, by a lawyer and his office boy, has sa...

Special flight carrying 180 migrants from Mumbai lands in Lucknow

A special flight arranged by actor Amitabh Bachchan to ferry 180 migrants from Mumbai landed at the airport here on Thursday morning. On arrival, the migrants hailing from Unnao, Gonda, Lucknow and other districts of the state thanked the B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020