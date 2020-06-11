Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB provides €200m in financing to DLL to support SMEs in Spain and Italy

These two countries have seen their economies deeply impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis and local businesses should benefit greatly from this programme.

EIB | Luxembourg | Updated: 11-06-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 15:03 IST
EIB provides €200m in financing to DLL to support SMEs in Spain and Italy
This EIB financing will strengthen DLL's capacity to support the investments of businesses, especially in the transport, machinery and bio-economy sectors. Image Credit: Flickr

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has provided €200 million in financing to DLL, a global asset finance company for equipment and technology, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rabobank, to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and contribute to a greener economy. As part of the agreement, DLL will provide a further €200 million, meaning that €400 million in total will be made available to SMEs in Spain and Italy. These two countries have seen their economies deeply impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis and local businesses should benefit greatly from this programme.

This EIB financing will strengthen DLL's capacity to support the investments of businesses, especially in the transport, machinery and bio-economy sectors. DLL will leverage this facility to increase its support of sustainability investments for Spanish and Italian SMEs. DLL will specifically increase its financing for projects focused on the transition to a low carbon- economy, which is a major goal of the EIB Group activity. These projects include the installation of solar panels, replacement of self-propelled agricultural tractors and substitution of diesel-fuelled forklifts with electric equipment.

Furthermore, the programme will promote leasing as an alternative financing solution to standard bank loans. This type of financing is particularly beneficial to SMEs, which typically have limited capital and have difficulty providing sufficient collateral to secure loan financing, especially during difficult times. The companies accessing this credit line will be able to receive financing with competitive maturity and interest rate terms.

This will be the third transaction the EIB has contracted with DLL and the first one between both entities with a specific sustainability component for Spain and Italy. Spanish companies will have access to 65% of this facility, while Italian businesses will have access to 35%.

EIB Vice-President Emma Navarro, responsible for EIB operations in Spain and for the Bank's climate action, stated: "Supporting SMEs is one of the EIB Group top priorities, especially in a difficult context such as the one we are in today when these small businesses are among the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, the importance of signing this agreement to provide funding to SMEs in Spain and Italy. Thanks to this operation, companies will be able to access new credit lines to maintain or continue growing their business and thus create jobs, while contributing to a green economic recovery of the EU".

Luca Nuvolin, General Manager Italy and Head of Region South at DLL concludes: "Many of our customers are going through difficult times and dealing with commercial uncertainty. DLL has a proud history of partnership and we have always stood with our customers, supporting them through good and bad times. We are thrilled that through this EIB transaction we will be able to serve select SME customers in Spain and Italy and can strengthen our sustainability ambitions through the support of projects contributing to a low carbon- economy."

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Yen, franc gain after Fed paints a gloomy picture

The Japanese yen and the Swiss franc gained on Thursday as expectations that the global economy will recover swiftly from the coronavirus pandemic took a beating after a U.S. central bank policy meeting. The Federal Reserve signaled it plan...

Apple removes podcast app Pocket Casts from China App Store after government pressure

Apple has removed Pocket Casts, the popular iOS and Android podcast client, from the App Store in China due to the government pressure.The Cyberspace Administration of China has determined that it can be used to access content deemed illega...

China condemns 'provocative' U.S. military flight over Taiwan

China on Thursday condemned the U.S. military for the provocative flight of one of its aircraft over Chinese-claimed Taiwan, saying the move infringed upon Chinas sovereignty and contravened international law. China considers democratically...

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Indian bank employees are demanding better cleanliness at lenders branches and more flexibility in staff work schedules following the death of at least 11 bankers and bank employees in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.The United ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020