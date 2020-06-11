Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Yen, franc gain after Fed paints a gloomy picture

"Our assessment after the FOMC's statement is that the trend for a weaker dollar that has set in June is likely to continue as the Fed has shown no indication that it will stop this trend," said Thomas Flury, head of FX strategies at UBS Global Wealth Management.The dollar had gained previously from episodes of broader market selling, but the U.S. currency was on the back foot on Thursday on concerns of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 15:13 IST
FOREX-Yen, franc gain after Fed paints a gloomy picture
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Japanese yen and the Swiss franc gained on Thursday as expectations that the global economy will recover swiftly from the coronavirus pandemic took a beating after a U.S. central bank policy meeting. The Federal Reserve signaled it plans years of extraordinary support for the U.S. economy, which policymakers project will shrink by 6.5% in 2020, that the unemployment rate will be 9.3% at the end of this year, and that interest rates are expected to remain near zero until the end of 2022.

The dire projections took the wind out of a broadening rally in stock markets over the previous two weeks and prompted investors to dump the Australian dollar and other commodity-linked currencies. Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar weakened 0.1% to 96.04 after edging 0.2% higher in Asian trade as global stock markets weakened.

Versus the Swiss franc, the dollar slipped to a three-month low and it languished near a one-month low versus the yen. "Our assessment after the FOMC's statement is that the trend for a weaker dollar that has set in June is likely to continue as the Fed has shown no indication that it will stop this trend," said Thomas Flury, head of FX strategies at UBS Global Wealth Management.

The dollar had gained previously from episodes of broader market selling, but the U.S. currency was on the back foot on Thursday on concerns of a second wave of coronavirus infections. New infections in the United States showed a slight increase after five weeks of declines, according to a Reuters analysis, only part of which was attributed to more testing.

"The risk of a second wave outweighed the Fed's 'zero forever' message and the FX market took a distinctly risk-off mood, with a typical reaction," said Marshall Gittler, Head of Investment Research at BDSwiss Group. High-beta currencies heavily geared towards global growth, such as the Australian dollar and the Norwegian crown, led losers in the currency space, falling 1% in early London trading.

The euro rose 0.1%, leaving open the possibility of more downside for the dollar once the dust settles. The single currency last bought $1.1385.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-MotoGP season to resume in July with Spain double-header

The MotoGP season stalled by the novel coronavirus pandemic will begin with back-to-back races at the Jerez circuit in Spain on July 19 and 26, the sports governing body said on Thursday. Five circuits will host double-headers and there wil...

Only French victims of faulty breast implant may claim damages, EU court says

German victims of defective breast implants made by French company Poly Implant Prothese PIP cannot claim damages from its insurer as its policy covered only French victims, Europes top court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to thousands of...

With racing season beginning in July, F1 hopeful Daruvala's special flight gamble pays off

With COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in India, Formula 1 hopeful Jehan Daruvala is relieved to have made a tough but right call to take a special Air India flight to London last month, leaving him in the best possible place ahead of the racin...

Swiss lawmakers clear way for same-sex marriage bill

Switzerlands lower house of parliament approved draft legislation on Thursday to let same-sex couples marry in a country that has lagged other parts of western Europe in gay rights. Despite opposition from conservatives, legislators also vo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020