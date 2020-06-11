Garena to Launch Free Fire's Virtual Beach Party Event

- A free pet Falco, exclusive bundles, and the new Bomb Squad highlights just some of the fun Survivors will have in this summer-themed event MUMBAI, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Free Fire, the world's most popular mobile battle royale game from leading global online games developer and publisher Garena, is kicking off summer with an event fans do not want to miss. The Beach Party event will give Survivors a free Falco, Free Fire's first ever flying pet, and exclusive bundles - all while taking part in some fun summertime events. The Beach Party will have several pre- and post-hype events, with peak day taking place on June 14, 2020. On peak day, Survivors will get Falco simply by logging in, and a hellfire falco bundle by playing just one game with friends. Survivors will also get the event-exclusive Cutie Bubbles bundle by joining the 'share-to-win' event from June 13 to 18. A Captain Bubbles bundle can also be redeemed by collecting tokens in-game.

The Misha's Lost Swim Rings event has Survivors helping her collect her Swim Rings from either the Shooting Map Drop, the standard Map Drop, or from daily logins. The Swim Rings can then be redeemed for the Captain Bubbles Bundle and Ocean Predator skateboard. Participate during the Beach Party pre-hype, peak day, and just a few days into the post-hype window. Speaking of post-hype, there will be plenty of fun activities to take part in on peak day and afterward. Starting from June 14, the new version of Bomb Squad will be available to play and features several player-requested improvements, such as a better bombsite display with clearer bombsite logos and a more pronounced message of when and where the bomb was planted; an optimised store that gives Survivors credits after each round to purchase weapons and equipment; and the new defuse kit item, which helps cut the time of bomb defusing. From June 18, Survivors can also check in to get a new deal loot box: Beach Crate.

Whether one is out celebrating the start of summer or staying indoors to beat the heat, Free Fire's Beach Party will be available. Download Free Fire at the following locations: • Apple iOS App Store: https://apps.apple.com/US/app/id1300146617?mt=8 • Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefireth&hl=en_US About Garena Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Latin America. Based in Singapore, Garena continues to expand into other fast-growing markets globally. For more information on Garena, please visit https://www.garena.com. To find out the very latest on Free Fire, do head down to https://www.facebook.com/freefireIND. PWR PWR