Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fiinovation impacts a million lives amid coronavirus pandemic

Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation), a Delhi based CSR consultancy joined the COVID-19 fight by initiating the distribution of food kits and essential commodities to help the most vulnerable communities during lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 18:13 IST
Fiinovation impacts a million lives amid coronavirus pandemic
Fiinovation. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation), a Delhi based CSR consultancy joined the COVID-19 fight by initiating the distribution of food kits and essential commodities to help the most vulnerable communities during lockdown. The largest lockdown in the world to flatten the COVID curve left the poor Indian population at the brink of hunger crisis. Heart wrenching stories of poor migrants abandoned on streets with no food and money walking hundreds of miles, started floating around.

The sudden economic disruption triggered by the lockdown left almost 12 crore people in India - daily wager labourers, migrant workers, small shop owners, - jobless in April, according to Centre For Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). In an effort to combat the food insecurity created by the lockdown, Fiinovation started distributing food essentials and dry ration kits in the slum areas of Delhi-NCR. And soon to address the widespread hunger and to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, they initiated several relief programs with the support of their partners, to provide direct relief to the families of daily-wage earners, migrants, industrial workers, and other marginalised groups in India's worst affected districts. Over the span of two months, Fiinovation provided food to over a million needy people who were struggling to survive the lockdown.

"When we started our relief work we realized, it was nothing like we've ever witnessed before, the underprivileged community was living under constant economic and social distress created by the pandemic. We knew the situation demanded collaborative action and ramping up our response was the only way forward," said Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation), while talking about the initiative. "We relied on the partnerships that we have built over the years, and we are grateful to our partners who stepped up to help the vulnerable section of the community navigate through the crisis," he further added.

The organization is committed to creating a positive impact on communities across India, by designing value based CSR interventions and bridging the gap between corporate and civil society organizations. Fiinovation intends to scale up their support beyond providing food security to the lower strata of society, who might be pushed deep into poverty due to the unprecedented crisis. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

UST Global offers digital solutions in preparing companies to work in new normal

Digital transformation solutions company, UST Global announced on Thursday a new service offering, Return to Work Digital Solutions for Enterprises. The offering transfers best practices from healthcare and essential businesses to provide o...

Russia, NATO conduct parallel wargames over Baltic Sea

Russian combat jets have flown training missions over the Baltic Sea in parallel with NATOs drills in the region, the military said Thursday. Russias Baltic Fleet said in a statement that a dozen of its Su-24, Su-27 and Su-30 aircraft pract...

Buyers waiting for price correction, discounts to buy homes

At a time when developers are criticising the advice to reduce property prices to clear their inventories, buyers are waiting for further price correction and discounts to buy their dream homes, two surveys revealed. According to two indepe...

Bank unions demand regular sanitisation of branches, daily allowance during coronavirus pandemic

Worried over death of bank employees due to coronavirus, the United Forum of Bank Unions UFBU has demanding regular sanitization of branches, Rs 1,000 daily allowance, and Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for bank staff as provided to healthcare ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020