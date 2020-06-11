Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wipro Ventures invests in CloudKnox Security

The investment has been made by Wipro Ventures but the amount invested has not been disclosed.Besides, Wipro has tied up with CloudKnox for solutions that will enable enterprises to pro-actively protect and manage their hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure by continuously detecting and remediating over-permissioned identities, Wipro said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 18:17 IST
Wipro Ventures invests in CloudKnox Security
File photo Image Credit: ANI

IT major Wipro on Thursday said its investment arm has invested in cybersecurity firm CloudKnox Security. The investment has been made by Wipro Ventures but the amount invested has not been disclosed.

Besides, Wipro has tied up with CloudKnox for solutions that will enable enterprises to pro-actively protect and manage their hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure by continuously detecting and remediating over-permissioned identities, Wipro said in a statement. "Wipro Ventures - the corporate investment arm of Wipro - invested in CloudKnox through its recently announced USD 150 million Fund II, to strengthen the strategic partnership," it added.

Rapid adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure by enterprises is leading to an increase in the attack surface area, and as a result, exposing them to new cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Wipro will offer access governance for hybrid cloud "as-a-service" offering, powered by CloudKnox, the statement said adding that the company will leverage its cyber defence centres to deliver the service. "While adoption of private and public cloud is increasing, existing security solutions are inadequate to manage identities and resources across such a hybrid environment," Wipro Chief Information Security Officer and Senior Vice President (Cybersecurity and Risk Services) Sheetal Mehta noted. "With this partnership, Wipro has a first-mover advantage offering Identity Governance and secure Cloud Workloads for customers who are migrating and managing Hybrid Cloud infrastructures," Mehta said. The investment expands Wipro's cloud security portfolio to meet growing demand from enterprises to protect their cloud infrastructure from identities with excessive high risk permissions, the statement said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

UST Global offers digital solutions in preparing companies to work in new normal

Digital transformation solutions company, UST Global announced on Thursday a new service offering, Return to Work Digital Solutions for Enterprises. The offering transfers best practices from healthcare and essential businesses to provide o...

Russia, NATO conduct parallel wargames over Baltic Sea

Russian combat jets have flown training missions over the Baltic Sea in parallel with NATOs drills in the region, the military said Thursday. Russias Baltic Fleet said in a statement that a dozen of its Su-24, Su-27 and Su-30 aircraft pract...

Buyers waiting for price correction, discounts to buy homes

At a time when developers are criticising the advice to reduce property prices to clear their inventories, buyers are waiting for further price correction and discounts to buy their dream homes, two surveys revealed. According to two indepe...

Bank unions demand regular sanitisation of branches, daily allowance during coronavirus pandemic

Worried over death of bank employees due to coronavirus, the United Forum of Bank Unions UFBU has demanding regular sanitization of branches, Rs 1,000 daily allowance, and Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for bank staff as provided to healthcare ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020