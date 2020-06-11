Left Menu
Development News Edition

Average monthly rating downgrades of entities rise 22 pc amid coronavirus pandemic: ICRA

The rating agency said that from its rated portfolio, while the number of downgrades has increased, upgrades have nearly dried up. Of the 315 negative rating actions taken by ICRA on non-financial sector entities in the period between March 1 and May 15, a majority of them were attributable to the pandemic outbreak.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:59 IST
Average monthly rating downgrades of entities rise 22 pc amid coronavirus pandemic: ICRA

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pace of credit rating downgrades has accelerated with average monthly downgrades increasing by 22 per cent in the past few months, ICRA said in a report. The rating agency said that from its rated portfolio, while the number of downgrades has increased, upgrades have nearly dried up.

Of the 315 negative rating actions taken by ICRA on non-financial sector entities in the period between March 1 and May 15, a majority of them were attributable to the pandemic outbreak. "Nearly half of these negative rating actions have been downgraded (150), while a significant proportion (122) has also undergone a change in outlook to negative," the rating agency said.

Due to the uncertain economic environment, the rating agency has placed 43 entities on the ratings watch list. It said negative rating actions have so far impacted only 9.6 per cent of the rated portfolio of corporate sector entities.

Some of the sectors on which a negative rating action has been taken by Icra include aviation, hotels and restaurants, retail, textile, automotive and real estate. "With the impact of the pandemic across sectors being multifold, including slowdown in domestic demand and the global economy, supply chain disruptions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, and commodity price impact, among others; and the general uncertainty with regard to timing of revival, negative rating actions have increased, while upgrades have dried up," the rating agency's Vice-President (Corporate Ratings) Shamsher Dewan said.

Negative rating movements have been more in sectors that were at high risk from the impact of the pandemic. Out of the top-10 sectors that witnessed a negative rating action since March 2020, a large proportion were those that were categorised as 'high risk' by the rating agency.

Several 'low risk' sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods, sugar, seeds, and utilities have not experienced negative rating action during this period, despite a large portfolio base (over 100 entities), ICRA said..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

NIA supplementary charge sheet against 2 persons for running fake currency smuggling racket

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet in Patna against two persons for allegedly running a fake currency smuggling racket even when one of them was lodged in a Kolkata prison, the agency said i...

Athletics-Diack tells court he slowed handling of Russian doping cases to save sponsorship

Lamine Diack, the former head of World Athletics, on Thursday told a French court he had slowed the handling of Russian doping cases between 2011-2013 to save a sponsorship deal with a Russian bank.Diack, 87, said he had not sought to prote...

Man seeks Telangana CM help as brother's body goes missing from hospital

Aamir, a resident of Asif Nagar in Hyderabad, has sought help from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao after the body of his brother allegedly went missing from a hospital. According to Aamir, his brother was admitted to Gandhi Hos...

UK council stops plan to remove statue of scout founder Baden-Powell

A British statue of Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the worldwide scouting movement, will be given 24-hour security until it is removed or until the threat subsides after it became a target of anti-racism protests. Poole council had said it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020