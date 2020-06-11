US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow slumps 5% on fears of spurt in virus infections, economic worries

U.S. stocks deepened losses on Thursday, with the Dow on track for its biggest single day percentage fall since March 18, on fears of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and a gloomy economic forecast from the Federal Reserve.

At 12:25 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,355.81 points, or 5.02%, at 25,634.18, the S&P 500 was down 135.13 points, or 4.24%, at 3,055.01. The Nasdaq Composite was down 343.77 points, or 3.43%, at 9,676.58.