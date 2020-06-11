Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI floats discussion paper on governance in banks

The Reserve Bank on Thursday came out with a discussion paper to improve governance in commercial banks by adequately empowering their boards to effectively deal with issues like risk management, conflict of interest and supervisory oversight of senior staff.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 22:02 IST
RBI floats discussion paper on governance in banks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank on Thursday came out with a discussion paper to improve governance in commercial banks by adequately empowering their boards to effectively deal with issues like risk management, conflict of interest, and supervisory oversight of senior staff. Among other things, the discussion paper bats for greater power to the bank boards, separation of ownership from management, and setting up of proper risk management strategy. "The objective of the discussion paper is to align the current regulatory framework with global best practices while being mindful of the context of domestic financial system," the RBI said. Stakeholders can send their comments on the discussion paper by July 15, 2020. The paper said that growing size and complexity of India's financial system underscores the significance of strengthening governance standards in banks. Recent events in a dynamic and rapidly evolving financial landscape have led to increasing scrutiny of the role of promoter(s), major shareholder(s), and senior management vis-a-vis the role of a board. "In the context where management plays the role of an agent of a board and the board, in turn, plays the role of an agent of shareholders, governance failures have brought to fore the impact of quality of governance on efficiency in allocation of resources, protection of depositors' interest as well as maintaining financial stability," it said. The bank board, as per the discussion paper, should set the culture and values of the organization; recognize and mange conflict of interest; set the appetite for risk and manage risks within the appetite; and improve the supervisory oversight of senior management. On the responsibilities of the board, the paper said, "A fundamental component of good governance is a culture of reinforcing appropriate norms for responsible and ethical behavior." "These norms are especially critical in terms of a bank's risk awareness, risk-taking behavior and risk management. To promote a sound culture, the board shall reinforce the 'tone at the top'," it said. It further said there should be a code of conduct or comparable policy which shall define acceptable and unacceptable behavior. The board should have a formal written 'conflicts of interest' policy and an objective compliance process to ensure implementation of the policy. Also, "the board shall take an active role in defining the risk appetite, ensuring its alignment with the bank's strategic, capital, financial plans and compensation practices." The board should approve an approach, oversee the implementation of key policies pertaining to the bank's capital adequacy assessment process including capital raising plans, liquidity plans, compliance policies/ obligations, and the internal control system, it said. The paper also talks about the qualification and selection process of board members. It further said the board should constitute a Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) made up of only non-executive directors (NEDs). It also said the board of directors of a bank should comprise not less than six directors and not more than 15 directors with majority being independent directors.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

DMA writes to Amit Shah over non-payment of salaries of resident doctors from Kasturba Hospital and others

The Delhi Medical Association DMA has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking for an appointment over the non-payment of salaries of resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital, Hindu Rao Hospital and other hospitals or dispensaries ...

U.S. House Republicans to put forward their own police reform plan

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will put forward their own proposal on police reform that would focus on performance, transparency and accountability, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday.McCarthy told re...

Trump authorizes sanctions over ICC Afghanistan war crimes case

President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order authorizing U.S. sanctions against International Criminal Court employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. In announc...

17 more COVID-19 cases in Mathura: Official

Seventeen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 61, an official said on Thursday. Deputy Chief Medical Officer P K Gupta said of the total fresh cases,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020