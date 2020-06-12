Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, oil slump as coronavirus fears take hold

The Chinese yuan headed for its biggest daily decline in two weeks, underscoring investors' risk-averse mood in Asia. The three major U.S. stock indexes fell more than 5% on Thursday, posting their worst day since mid-March, when markets were sent into freefall by the abrupt economic lockdowns put in place to contain the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 09:00 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, oil slump as coronavirus fears take hold

Asian shares fell sharply on Friday after Wall Street and oil tumbled over growing concerns that a resurgence of coronavirus infections could stunt the pace of recovery in economies reopening from lockdowns. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 1.3%. Australian stocks dropped 1.74%, while shares in China fell 0.67%.

Oil futures slumped for a second consecutive trading session due to worries about weak global energy demand, which weighed on the currencies of oil producers and countries that rely on exporting commodities. The Chinese yuan headed for its biggest daily decline in two weeks, underscoring investors' risk-averse mood in Asia.

The three major U.S. stock indexes fell more than 5% on Thursday, posting their worst day since mid-March, when markets were sent into freefall by the abrupt economic lockdowns put in place to contain the pandemic. "All of a sudden the coronavirus, which has been an also-ran story for some days now, became more important as the virus began picking up in some states, and the market began thinking there may be delays to reopening," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, rose 1.1% in Asia on Friday, but that did little to help sentiment. Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 1.22%, and shares in South Korea fell 2.24% as some investors booked profits from a recent rally in global equities.

Coronavirus cases have jumped in several U.S. states in recent days, raising concern among experts who say authorities have loosened restrictions put in place to contain the spread too early. Cases in New Mexico, Utah and Arizona rose by 40% for the week ended Sunday, a Reuters tally shows. Florida and Arkansas are other hot spots.

The U.S. Federal Reserve released a gloomy economic outlook at the end of its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. Chairman Jerome Powell warned of a "long road" to recovery. Economic data appeared to back up the Fed's projections, with jobless claims still more than double their peak during the Great Recession and continuing claims at an astoundingly high 20.9 million.

U.S. crude slid 1.87% to $35.66 a barrel, while Brent crude eased 1.43% to $38.00 per barrel in Asia on Friday hit by renewed concerns over demand and a large buildup of U.S. crude inventories. The Mexican peso and the Norwegian krone fell against the U.S. dollar as the decline in crude prices hurt currencies from oil-producing countries.

Commodity-linked currencies, the Australian and New Zealand dollars, snapped a three-week run of sharp gains. In the onshore market, the yuan fell 0.3%, headed for its biggest daily decline since May 27.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield edged up slightly to 0.6853% on Friday. Bond prices were well supported after they rallied following the Fed's commitment on Wednesday to years of extraordinary support to counter the economic fallout from the pandemic.

(Editing by Neil Fullick and Jacqueline Wong)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's crime regulator may broaden Westpac child exploitation lawsuit

Australias financial crime regulator may add additional breaches of anti-money laundering laws related to suspected child exploitation transactions to its lawsuit against Westpac Banking Corp, the bank said on Friday.In a bombshell lawsuit ...

USA Hockey cancels women's 2020 High-Performance Centres

USA Field Hockey and the womens High-Performance Coaching Staff have decided to cancel the 2020 High-Performance Centres for the womens team owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled to run from April through May, the eight re...

97-year-old Agra man recovers from COVID-19, DM hails him as 'ray of hope'

A nonagenarian man from Agra has recovered from COVID-19, with the local authorities saying the recuperation has come as a ray of hope for the novel coronavirus patients. The 1923-born man name withheld was discharged on Wednesday from a pr...

China set to complete Beidou network rivalling GPS in global navigation

The Chinese Beidou navigation network will be complete this month when its final satellite goes into orbit, giving China greater independence from U.S.-owned GPS and heating up competition in a sector long dominated by the United States. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020