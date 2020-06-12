Nazara buys Kae Capital stake worth Rs 14.6 cr in Halaplay Technologies

Gaming and sports media company Nazara Technologies on Friday said it has undertaken an equity swap of stocks from Kae Capital worth Rs 14.6 crore to become the majority stakeholder in Halaplay Technologies

Nazara has invested in Halaplay over the years in two tranches. The first round of investment was carried out with Kae Capital in November 2017 and second round with Delta Corp in March 2019. "The company has now gone ahead and bought Kae Captial stocks in Halaplay making them the majority investors in the fantasy sports vertical," a statement said

Halaplay is a real money-based daily fantasy sports (DFS) platform. Launched in 2017, the company has seen a strong growth in user base and total transactions, it added. In the past, Nazara has invested in startups such as Nodwin Gaming, Next Wave Multimedia, Sportskeeda, Paper boat apps, Mastermind Sports, Moonglabs Technologies, Bakbuck, CrimzonCode, InstaSportz, NZWorld among others.