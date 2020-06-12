Comscore Ranking: India Today Group Digital Retains Top Position as the No.1 General News Publisher

India Today Group Digital becomes India’s Most Visited, Most Engaged, Most Viewed source for general news Aaj Tak breaks its own record and continues to be India’s No. 1 news mobile app, 3 times ahead of its nearest rival New Delhi, June 12, 2020: India Today Group Digital, the digital arm of the country’s most respected news media conglomerate India Today Group, has been ranked as the top source for general news consumption by Comscore, the industry currency for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. The latest Comscore data of April 2020 endorses the group’s strength as India’s most visited, most engaged and most viewed news group on Mobile. Similarly, the leadership of the group dominates the desktop space with 6.28 Million unique visitors. (Source: Comscore, MMX, Mobile Metrix, App Only, General News, Custom list of original news content creators, April 2020, Unique Visitors, Total Minutes, Total Pages Viewed; India). The report indicates that over 177 million unique visitors on mobile visited digital properties of the India Today Group. These visitors cover 46% of the total Indian mobile internet users. It clearly states that India Today Group Digital clocked 32% more visitors than its nearest competitor. This is a clear testimony to the trust bestowed by digital users on the India Today Group in these uncertain COVID times. (Source: Comscore, Mobile Metrix, General News, Unique Visitors, April 2020; India) There is more to the milestones!! The report highlighted that Aaj Tak, the undisputed leader in Hindi news, is the clear number one source for Hindi News Consumption with over 100 million unique visitors. It clocked 26% more visitors than its nearest competitor. Interestingly, the statistics revealed that the total page views on Aaj Tak were 9 times that of ABP News. (Source: Comscore, Mobile Metrix and MMX, Custom list of Hindi news publishers, Unique Visitors and Total Pages Viewed, April 2020; India).

The same data elucidated that Aaj Tak mobile app had 12.7 Million Unique visitors in April 2020. This is the second time when Aaj Tak app achieved the 10 million monthly unique visitor mark. SimilarWeb Insights App Analysis indicated that it was also the most downloaded news app in India, during this time. Aaj Tak news app has nearly three times the unique visitors as compared to its immediate competitor and higher than combined UVs that of the next top 5 in the line. (Source: SimilarWeb Insights, App Analysis, March & April 20, Total Android Downloads & Comscore, Mobile Metrix, App Only, News & Information(March & April 2020), Custom list of original news content creators, April 2020, Unique Visitors). The Comscore report further revealed that together India Today Group Digital properties clocked 1.6 billion mobile-web page views, which was 47% more than what the nearest competitor managed to get, during this time. These digital properties clocked a massive total engagement of 2 billion minutes clearly establishing the trust posed by the audiences in the India Today Group, as a trusted source of news. (Source : Comscore, Mobile Metrix, General News, Custom list of original news content creators, Total Minutes and Total Pages Viewed, April’20; India).

Another big highlight of the report is that India Today Group Digital’s total visits have grown by 48% during the COVID19 period (Mar & Apr) as opposed to NDTV, which has witnessed the next highest 26% of growth. The aforementioned is in comparison of India's top 5 News Media groups as per highest unique visitors (Source: Comscore, MMX & Mobile Metrix, News & Information, Top 5 media groups as per highest unique visitors, Total Visits, Jan & Feb vs Mar & Apr 2020). India Today Group is the first original news content creator that has achieved a milestone with 14 Million mobile app unique visitors. (Source: Comscore, Mobile Metrix, App Only, News & Information, Custom list of original news content creators, April 2020, Unique Visitors) With a mammoth fan base of 184 million users, India Today Group Digital continues to be the country’s most loved newsgroup on social media making it the first choice across the nation. With a phenomenal editorial strength that follows the gold standard of journalism, India Today Group remains number one in terms of credibility and trust, across all platforms. PWR PWR