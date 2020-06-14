Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plan to approach USFDA for re-inspection of key plants in next few months: Lupin

It supplies more than 100 products to various regulated markets like the US and the EU.Pithampur Unit-2, on the other hand, produces oral formulations and sterile ophthalmics. The Somerset plant came under the control of Mumbai-based drug firm as part of its acquisition of Gavis Pharmaceuticals in 2015.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 12:37 IST
Plan to approach USFDA for re-inspection of key plants in next few months: Lupin

Drug major Lupin plans to approach the US health regulator for re-inspection of its manufacturing plants in Goa, Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh) and Somerset (US) in the next few months. The company's Unit 2 manufacturing plant in Pithampur, along with its Goa site, is under the US Food and Drug Administration's (USFDA) warning letter since November 2017 for violation of current goods manufacturing practices.

The US drug regulator, after inspecting the two sites, had expressed concerns over quality-control procedures that include handling of out-of-specification results and conducting hold-time studies. The Somerset (New Jersey) plant, on the other hand, is currently under the official action indicated (OAI) status, which means the USFDA may withhold approvals of pending applications or supplements from the facility.

"As far as Goa (plant) is concerned, we completed our final update about 3-4 months ago. As we had shared earlier, in March/April, we were going to go back to FDA for a reinspection. There are some additional enhancements that we've been implementing at the site. In the next couple of months, we plan to go back to FDA and be ready for a re-inspection," Lupin Ltd Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said in an analyst call. Pithampur re-inspection will follow shortly after that, he added.

Gupta said the company undertook a detailed implementation programme at the facility to come up with required changes. "I think in the next couple of months, Goa, and very shortly after that, Pithampur would be ready for reinspection. Probably even before Goa, Somerset would be ready for reinspection," he noted.

Gupta said the company wanted to complete further enhancement of systems before approaching the FDA for a re-inspection. The regulatory action by the USFDA has impacted several new approvals, thus affecting the company's business in various regions including the US that remains the single-largest pharmaceutical market globally. Lupin's Goa plant manufactures oral dosage forms with a capacity of more than nine billion units per annum. It supplies more than 100 products to various regulated markets like the US and the EU.

Pithampur Unit-2, on the other hand, produces oral formulations and sterile ophthalmics. The Somerset plant came under the control of Mumbai-based drug firm as part of its acquisition of Gavis Pharmaceuticals in 2015.

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Comprehensive house-to-house health survey will be done in Delhi containment zones for COVID-19 contact tracing: Home Minister Amit Shah.

Comprehensive house-to-house health survey will be done in Delhi containment zones for COVID-19 contact tracing Home Minister Amit Shah....

Adam Zampa returns to New South Wales after seven years with South Australia

Australia spinner Adam Zampa on Sunday returned to the New South Wales Blues after playing seven seasons with South Australia. Zampa has taken 108 international wickets for Australia across 55 ODIs and 30 T20I matches. He made his First-Cla...

Sufi Muslims' body condemns 'provocative action' of China & Nepal

The All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council AISSC on Sunday strongly condemned the provocative action of the Chinese forces in eastern Ladakh and criticised Nepal for passing a bill to redraw its political map, which features areas that India ...

Monsoon covers entire Maharashtra

Four days after hitting coastal Maharashtra, the southwest monsoon made a steady progress and has now covered the entire state, the India Meteorological Department IMD said on Sunday. The progress of the monsoon has so far been normal and o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020