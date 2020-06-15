Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil fall as second wave fears grow

Asian shares stumbled on Monday and oil prices slipped as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in Beijing sent investors scurrying for safe-havens while underwhelming data from China further weighed on sentiment. Elsewhere, the safe haven Japanese yen rose on the greenback to 107.18 yen. Analysts said further tests awaited global markets this week – in particular whether re-opening hopes could still push equities higher.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 08:33 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil fall as second wave fears grow

Asian shares stumbled on Monday and oil prices slipped as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in Beijing sent investors scurrying for safe-havens while underwhelming data from China further weighed on sentiment. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3% with Australian shares off 0.1% and South Korea easing 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei faltered 0.7%.

Chinese shares opened in the red with the blue-chip CSI300 index down 0.1%. Monday's losses follow a strong rally in global equities since late March, fuelled by central bank and fiscal stimulus and optimism as countries gradually lifted restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Any new outbreak will be looked at very, very cautiously by investors. The market is putting into perspective that the COVID-19 issue has not been resolved yet. It's a reality check," said James McGlew, analyst at stockbroker Argonaut. McGlew expects a further correction "as markets quantify what lies ahead of us."

The lead from Wall Street was also dour with e-minis for the S&P500 sinking 1.1% in early Asian trading. Risk sentiment took a knock after Beijing recorded dozens of new COVID-19 cases in recent days, all linked to a major wholesale food market. Authorities have closed the centre and locked down nearby housing districts.

Investors are also fretting over a spike in cases in the United States where more than 25,000 new cases were reported on Saturday. Worldwide coronavirus cases have crossed 7.86 million with 430,501​ deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

Economic data from China did little to revive risk appetite. China's industrial output rose 4.4% in May from a year ago when analysts had forecast a gain of 5.0% while retail sales fell a larger-than-expected 2.8% in a sign of weak domestic demand.

The Chinese yuan extended losses in offshore trade after the data to be last at 7.0883 per dollar. Some analysts were still hopeful of a revival in sentiment.

"We assume that any second wave is likely to be more manageable than the first given earlier policy experience," analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote in a note. "Policy easing will also help Asia (excluding Japan) get back on its feet better."

The risk-sensitive currencies of Australia and New Zealand sold off with both down 0.4% at $0.6855 and $0.6424, respectively. Elsewhere, the safe haven Japanese yen rose on the greenback to 107.18 yen.

Analysts said further tests awaited global markets this week – in particular whether re-opening hopes could still push equities higher. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is also due to testify before Congress where "he may try to spin a more upbeat/hopeful outlook – but whether markets listen remains to be seen," said Betashares chief economist David Bassanese.

Also of interest is U.S. May retail sales figures on Tuesday, which are expected to bounce smartly after a slump in April. In commodities, oil extended losses after posting its first weekly loss since late April. Brent crude was last down 2.25% at $37.86 a barrel while U.S. crude fell 3.09% to $35.14.

Oil investors await OPEC+ committee meetings of experts later this week who will advise the producer group and its allies on output cuts. Gold rose 0.2% to $1,732.2 an ounce on safe haven demand.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

Beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi to increase by 5000: CM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Fuel price hike causes trouble for commuters in Delhi

The rates of fuel have been increased in the national capital, depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT, causing trouble for commuters. With the hike in fuel prices, the petrol prices stand at Rs 76.26litre increase by Rs 0.48, ...

Restoration work begins at Srinagar's Synthetic Football Turf

Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday started the restoration work at Synthetic Football Turf after relaxations were announced in Unlock 1. During the lockdown, the restoration work of the stadium was put at halt by the authorities.Home ma...

Chinese police say Midea founder rescued after house break-in

Chinese police said on Monday that the billionaire founder of house appliance manufacturing giant Midea Group, He Xiangjian, had been rescued safely after his house was broken into the night before. Police in the southern Chinese city of Fo...

Hong Kong Disneyland will re-open June 18

Hong Kong Disneyland will re-open June 18, as the city looks to gradually restart its economy amid a dwindling of coronavirus infections. Hong Kong Disneyland, which has been closed since January due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020