AP govt approves Ramayapatnam port DPR for phase-I work

Amaravati, June 15 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday approved a detailed project report (DPR) of the Ramayapatnam Port in Prakasam district of the state to take up the first phase of the work at a cost of Rs 3,736 crore in 36 months. Industries Minister M Goutham Reddy said the state government would provide Rs 100 crore for land acquisition.

"We approved the DPR prepared by infrastructure consultancy and engineering company - RITES - towards the development of the port and to take up phase-I work at a cost of Rs 3,736 crore in 36 months," he said in a tweet. The port is expected to handle granite and tobacco exports from Prakasam and neighbouring Guntur districts respectively.

Currently, granite and tobacco industries are dependent on Krishnapatnam and Chennai ports. The previous TDP government had given nod for the port proposal and issued orders allotting 2,500 acres of land for the project. The then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had laid the foundation stone for the initiative.

However due to 2019 polls, the work came to a halt.