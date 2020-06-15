Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU imposes tariffs on Chinese makers of glass fibre fabric in China and Egypt

The European Union imposed tariffs on Chinese producers of glass fibre fabric in China and Egypt after finding they had benefited from unfair subsidies that allowed them to sell at excessively low prices in Europe. The commission is also looking into alleged unfair subsidies received by CNBM subsidiary Jushi in Egypt regarding glass fibre reinforcements.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-06-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 20:38 IST
EU imposes tariffs on Chinese makers of glass fibre fabric in China and Egypt

The European Union imposed tariffs on Chinese producers of glass fibre fabric in China and Egypt after finding they had benefited from unfair subsidies that allowed them to sell at excessively low prices in Europe. The European Commission, which oversees trade policy in the 27 EU countries, said in a report published on Monday that the companies had received preferential lending, artificially cheap land and electricity and various grants and tax breaks.

The companies include two Egyptian subsidiaries of state-owned China National Building Materials Group Corp (CNBM) , marking the EU's first look into whether Chinese aid is unfairly helping Chinese companies based abroad. It normally only considers subsidies from the host government. Combined with related anti-dumping duties, the EU will apply tariffs of 30.0% to 99.7%, the higher rates applying to China-based companies and the lower rates to the operations in Egypt, the EU official journal said. The tariffs are backdated to Jan. 22.

The commission found the market share of the producers in China and Egypt rose to 31% in 2018 from 23% in 2015, while their average sales price fell by 14%. Glass fibre fabrics have a wide range of applications, such as in wind turbine blades, boats, trucks and sports equipment.

EU producers include Belgium's European Owens Corning Fiberglas, France's Chomarat Textiles Industries, Germany's Saertex and Finland's Ahlstrom-Munkzjo Glassfibre. The commission is also looking into alleged unfair subsidies received by CNBM subsidiary Jushi in Egypt regarding glass fibre reinforcements. It set provisional duties of 8.7% in that case. Final findings are due in July.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FDA revokes emergency use status of drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday revoked the emergency use authorization for malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, the use of which has been championed by U.S. President Donald Trump.The FDA said based ...

COVID-19: Bangladesh introduces zoning system amid spike in infections

Bangladesh on Monday unveiled a three colour zoning system based on the severity of the COVID-19 cases, as the country reported 38 deaths and 3,099 infections in the last 24 hours. The Cabinet Division order for the first time introduced a ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street gripped by fears of fresh virus wave

U.S. stocks dropped on Monday after a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and parts of the United States dampened hopes of a swift economic recovery that had driven a sharp rise in Wall Streets main indexes over the past month. Battered...

AP govt releases Socio Economic Survey on eve of budget session of state legislature

Breaking from tradition, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday released the Socio Economic Survey, estimating the Gross State Domestic Product to be Rs 9,72,782 crore at current prices in the 2019-20 fiscal as per advance estimates and Rs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020