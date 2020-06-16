Left Menu
Mahindra & Mahindra launches BSVI-compliant ambulance Supro

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday said it has launched BSVI-compliant ambulance 'Supro' in two variants in the wake of coronavirus pandemic which has led to a rise in demand for such vehicles.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 12:49 IST
Representative Image

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday said it has launched BSVI-compliant ambulance 'Supro' in two variants in the wake of coronavirus pandemic which has led to a rise in demand for such vehicles. Developed in-house on the company's popular Supro van platform, the vehicle is priced at Rs 6.94 lakh, the company said in a release. The first batch of 12 ambulances, which is available in two variants LX and ZX, has been manufactured exclusively for the Maharashtra government to meet its requirements for ambulances in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, it said. Mahindra & Mahindra's (M&M) Supro range comprises nine vehicles, both in passenger and cargo segments. "The launch of Supro ambulance to support medical care-takers to move people safely and in time is one more step by Mahindra to fight the pandemic, in addition to the manufacturing of face shields, ventilators, and sanitizers," said Veejay Nakra, CEO, an automotive division at M&M

Several other Government organizations, non-governmental organizations, and corporates have also shown an active interest in procuring the Supro ambulance and the company is quickly ramping up the capacity to add to this growing demand, Nakra sad. "This is the most affordable solution fitted with all necessary equipment and complying with all norms," he added. The factory-fitted new ambulance has all the essential equipment onboard including a foldable stretcher-cum-trolley, medical kit box, provision for an oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher, along with internal lighting, flame-resistant interiors, and an announcement system

The Supro comes with a warranty of two years/60,000 kms, the company said.

