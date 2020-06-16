HK shares rally, tracking gains of global markets on U.S. Fed debt program
Hong Kong shares rose to their highest in more than two weeks on Tuesday, tracking gains from the global markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve widened its bond buying program. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 3.5%, while the IT sector rose 4.45%, the financial sector ended 1.78% higher and the property sector rose 2.34%.Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 14:25 IST
Hong Kong shares rose to their highest in more than two weeks on Tuesday, tracking gains from the global markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve widened its bond buying program. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 567.14 points, or 2.39%, at 24,344.09. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.19% to 9,867.63. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 3.5%, while the IT sector rose 4.45%, the financial sector ended 1.78% higher and the property sector rose 2.34%. ** Hong Kong shares rallied as the formal start of the Fed's corporate bond buying programme boosted short-term revival of the risk-on tone, wrote Pang Jinyi, a strategist at IG. ** Hong Kong is moving towards a further relaxation of social gathering restrictions related to the coronavirus, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday, which also lifted sentiment. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 1.44% at 2,931.75 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 1.51%, both posting best daily gains since June 1. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 2.51%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 4.88%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0822 per U.S. dollar at 08:11 GMT, 0.09% firmer than the previous close of 7.0888.
- READ MORE ON:
- US Federal Reserve
- Hong Kong
- Carrie Lam
- Hang Seng index
- MSCI
- Japan
- China
- COVID-19