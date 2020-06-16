Sanofi Pasteur Launches VaxLine in India

- A 24X7 tele-counselling helpline to guide parents on delayed immunization and safety measures on managing vaccination during a pandemic - Parents can visit https://bit.ly/VaxLine or call on toll-free number 1800-123-5011 MUMBAI, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanofi Pasteur India, the vaccine division of Sanofi announced the launch of VaxLine, a 24X7 helpline, that provides online and offline support to empower parents with detailed information on managing vaccination of their babies and children during and post the COVID-19 pandemic. VaxLine is a tele-counselling facility with a toll-free number 1800-123-5011 that registers a parent's missed call and allows a VaxLine health expert to return the call within 24 hours. The VaxLine website (https://bit.ly/VaxLine) addresses questions on interrupted vaccination and routine immunization including guidance on what parents can do till they restart the vaccination schedule of their children.

Annapurna Das, Country Head India, Cluster Head South Asia, Sanofi Pasteur said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live our daily lives. Visits to the pediatricians have been interrupted. Disruption to routine immunizations, even for brief periods, could increase vulnerability of partially vaccinated children to vaccine preventable diseases. VaxLine is our endeavour to address the needs of anxious parents on managing delayed immunization. While delayed vaccination is manageable, parents need to be aware that irrespective of schools re-opening, it is important that they plan catch-up vaccination as soon as it is feasible and safe." As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), immunization is an essential health service and should be continued even during the current pandemic. The Ministry has also issued guidelines on vaccination during COVID-19 period. Value of Vaccination We are often unaware of the impact that infectious diseases can have on ourselves and our loved ones [1]. Ongoing vaccination is a crucial cornerstone in keeping our communities healthy, especially when you consider that vaccines are often the best, if not, the only way to protect us from many serious infectious diseases at every stage of life [2].

Vaccination can help protect our loved ones as they age. This is especially important as aging is associated with a higher prevalence of chronic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular disease, which can be worsened by infectious diseases. For example, people aged over 65 are also at a higher risk of severe influenza complications, with the majority of deaths from influenza occurring in this age group, making it even more important to be vaccinated throughout and later in life [3]. About Sanofi India As Sanofi India, we are in a great place to make a difference. For six decades, we have earned the trust of our customers and stakeholders, for our commitment to promoting health in India. As partners of hope in every Indian's health journey, we engage across the entire health cycle - from prevention with vaccines to wellness, treatment, patient support & capacity building.

About Sanofi Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions. With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe. Sanofi, Empowering Life [1] Andre FE, Booy R, et al. 2, s.l.: Vaccination greatly reduces disease, disability, death and inequity worldwide. WHO. Bulletin of the World Health Organization, 2008, Bulletin of the World Health Organization, Vol. 86, pp. 81‐160.

[2] CDC. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Understanding How Vaccines Work. [Online] 2018 [Cited: April 2019] https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/conversations/downloads/vacsafe-understand-color-office.pdf [3] Toumi M, and Ricciardi W. The economic value of vaccination. Journal of Market Access and Health Policy, 2015, Vol. 3, p. 3402. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1191485/VaxLine_Sanofi_Pasteur.jpg PWR PWR