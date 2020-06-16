Left Menu
Development News Edition

Near-term disruption likely in IT sector; FY22 should be normal year: Citi report

Clients have also adopted technology at a faster pace than earlier, to ensure business continuity and some of these shifts will likely stay in the post-COVID-19 world, given cost and efficiency benefits. "On Indian IT, we expect near-term disruption but 2021-22 should be a normal year, given the need for technology across segments," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 17:26 IST
Near-term disruption likely in IT sector; FY22 should be normal year: Citi report

The Indian information technology (IT) sector is expected to see near-term disruption but the financial year 2021-22 "should be a normal year" given the need for technology across segments, according to a report by Citi. COVID-19 has provided IT services companies with an opportunity to test work from home (WFH) concepts, and innovate on services as well as delivery.

IT services companies are seeing higher percentage of employees working from home versus earlier without much impact on productivity levels, though trends on this need to be watched out for as things open up, it added. Clients have also adopted technology at a faster pace than earlier, to ensure business continuity and some of these shifts will likely stay in the post-COVID-19 world, given cost and efficiency benefits.

"On Indian IT, we expect near-term disruption but 2021-22 should be a normal year, given the need for technology across segments," it said. The report noted that most businesses were forced to move to work-from-home models as a response to disruption following the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses on the cloud responded better and that will lead to acceleration in cloud adoption.

A distributed workforce means higher usage of collaboration/communication tools and need for cybersecurity, all areas of big growth in coming years, said the report dated early June. "(In the) near term, we expect disruption in 1HFY21 (first half of 2020-21) and then gradually normalisation of demand as technology remains critical to businesses," Citi said.

Overall, COVID-19 is likely to drive behavioural changes that can push more people toward using digital medium for transactions, resulting in a shift away from cash. Trends that are likely to emerge include digital becoming a paying habit; entry of new non-tech savvy consumers into the digital space; and further progress on financial inclusion, it added.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

4 men arrested for involvement in more than 100 snatching cases in Delhi: Police

Four young men were arrested for their alleged involvement in more than 100 cases of snatching in the national capital, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Sachin 22, Rajesh 22, Shivam 19 and Mohammad Amir 28, the...

Sushant Singh Rajput's death sparks outsider vs insider debate in Bollywood

Actor Sushant Singh Rajputs has prompted a shocked Bollywood to introspect on why outsiders find it so hard to get a foothold into an industry which many directors and actors say is ruled by its own people. Rajput was found hanging in his B...

Maha: Former LS MP Raju Shetti meets NCP chief Pawar

Former Lok Sabha MP and SwabhimaniShetkari Sanghatna leader Raju Shetti on Tuesday metNationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Baramati inMaharashtras Pune districtShetti, who lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls fromHatkanangle to Shiv Se...

Airlines urge regulators to extend airport slots waiver

Airlines are urging aviation regulators to extend a waiver on airport slot rules as they struggle to overcome the coronavirus crisis, their main international body said on Tuesday.Authorities are being asked to suspend rules requiring airli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020