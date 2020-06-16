Left Menu
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump after record rise in monthly retail sales

S&P 500 e-minis were up 68.75 points, or 2.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 171.25 points, or 1.75%. Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 633 points, or 2.45%.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:09 IST
U.S. stock futures rose sharply on Tuesday after data showed a record jump in retail sales in May, far above expectations, as Americans resumed spending after weeks of lockdown, underscoring views that the worst of the coronavirus impact was over.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 718 points, or 2.78%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 68.75 points or 2.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 171.25 points, or 1.75%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 633 points, or 2.45%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 59.5 points or 1.94% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 155.25 points, or 1.58%.

