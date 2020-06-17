Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAMAI launches helpdesk to assist investors in electronics manufacturing

The industry body said it will leverage its international partners for the helpdesk to vigorously promote the enabling policies that the Government of India has announced in overseas markets such as East Asia, Europe, and the US with a view to establish India as a preferred destination of investment in electronics manufacturing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 14:14 IST
IAMAI launches helpdesk to assist investors in electronics manufacturing

Industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Wednesday said it has launched a helpdesk for mobile and its component manufacturers seeking to relocate their production bases in India. Its reach-out programme will seek to amplify the policy packages to help create a buzz around India as the preferred destination for investment through Indian and international agencies such as Invest India and others.

The announcement comes on the heels of three major schemes being launched by the Indian government - Production-Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI), Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS) and Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) Scheme - to boost the electronics manufacturing sector. These policies echo the maxim 'vocal for local' as espoused by the Prime Minister for a stronger and more self-reliant Indian economy, IAMAI said in a statement. Electronics import accounts for almost 11 per cent of total imports in India, and is valuated at Rs 4 trillion as on October 2019. A vibrant domestic electronics manufacturing sector can not only help India reduce import dependency and become self-reliant, but has the potential of emerging as a major export revenue earner for the country, it said. IAMAI extends its full co-operation to the government in this endeavour and the helpdesk is an effort to compliment the initiative, it said.

"The government agencies are not well-equipped to hand-hold individual firm, promote incentives overseas; and manufacturing investments are very difficult to relocate on account of time and effort. “Therefore, considerable additional efforts are required to build trust and convince global manufacturing firms to actually take the call to invest in a new location," IAMAI said. The IAMAI helpdesk seeks to address these issues via a two-pronged approach. The industry body said it will leverage its international partners for the helpdesk to vigorously promote the enabling policies that the Government of India has announced in overseas markets such as East Asia, Europe, and the US with a view to establish India as a preferred destination of investment in electronics manufacturing. IAMAI noted that some investors perceive India to be a difficult market for investments on account of variations in language, the two-tiered federal structure, compliance, and obligations under federal laws, taxation, and customs clearances. The association understands that global firms will require a deeper level of handholding through various issues in the course of their relocation - from the initiation of the investment decision to the actual settlement at a location of their choice and convenience, it added.

"Investment in manufacturing is based on transparency and robustness of policies which the government has provided in case of electronics manufacturing. On the other hand, there is a need for on-ground support and hand-holding leading to trust-building with individual firms, which IAMAI seeks to enable via the helpdesk," IAMAI President Subho Ray said..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to allow users to switch off political ads in new voting campaign

California USA, June 17 SputnikANI Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that his social networks will be launching a campaign to increase voter turnout in the upcoming US presidential election and that a feature to block p...

Angry anti-China protests in Jammu over killing of 20 soldiers in Ladakh

Anti-China protests were held at multiple locations in Jammu region on Wednesday over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakhs Galwan Valley, with agitators demanding revenge, boycott of Chinese products and severing trade ties. They ...

EXPLAINER-Why are Chinese and Indian troops fighting in a remote Himalayan valley?

The Indian army has said at least 20 of its soldiers were killed after hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops at a disputed border site on Monday night, in the deadliest clash between the two Asian giants in decades. China said its troop...

Qualcomm brings 5G to more affordable smartphones with Snapdragon 690

Qualcomm on Wednesday unveiled Snapdragon 690 chip that supports 5G technology and will power smartphones in price range of USD 300-500 about Rs 22,000-38,000. Devices based on the Snapdragon 690 are expected to be commercially available in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020