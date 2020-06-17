Left Menu
Carpet exporters council plans virtual fair amid COVID-19 crisis

Carpet exporters are looking to hold a virtual fair in August to attract buyers following the cancellation of the India Carpet Expo scheduled in Delhi in March due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 17-06-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 15:25 IST
Carpet exporters are looking to hold a virtual fair in August to attract buyers following the cancellation of the India Carpet Expo scheduled in Delhi in March due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. "There is a proposal to hold a virtual carpet fair from August 21 to August 25. A proposal seeking help in this regard, has been sent to Union Textile Ministry and Union Commerce Ministry, and their nod is awaited," Carpet Export Promotion Council Chairman Siddh Nath Singh told PTI.

Singh said that in January-June 2019, exports worth Rs 5,951 crore took place, while the shipments are less than half of that in the same period this year. The India Carpet Expo is one of the largest handmade carpet fairs in Asia which serves as a unique platform for buyers to source the best of handmade carpets, rugs and other floor coverings under one roof. It is held bi-annually to showcase the cultural heritage of Indian handmade carpets and other floor coverings and promote the weaving skills of Indian weavers to visiting overseas carpet buyers.

The Carpet Export Promotion Council organises the fair in New Delhi (March) and Varanasi (October) every year. The fair is sponsored by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Textiles. Exhibitors from Bhadohi, Varanasi, Panipat, Jammu & Kashmir and Jaipur take part in the fair.

On March 12, the CEPC informed to all exporters and participants that the 40th India Carpet Expo scheduled to be held from March 28 to March 31 at New Delhi has been postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19..

