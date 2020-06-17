Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Coca-Cola partners with CARE India to provide food, other essentials to vulnerable groups

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 15:57 IST
COVID-19: Coca-Cola partners with CARE India to provide food, other essentials to vulnerable groups

Beverages major Coca-Cola on Wednesday said it has partnered with CARE India to provide food and other essentials to underprivileged and vulnerable groups as part of its commitment of Rs 100 crore towards various COVID-19 relief programmes in India. Under the initiative, Coca-Cola and CARE India will provide dry-ration kits with curated food items to meet specific nutritional needs of various marginalised groups such as migrant workers, daily wage earners and people living with HIV/AIDS across various parts of the country, the company said in a statement.

The three-month-long programme starting June aims to benefit over 1.5 lakh people and will be rolled out across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and West Bengal. Commenting on the initiative, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia Vice-President, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability Ishteyaque Amjad said, "We hope that our joint efforts help assuage the state of the most vulnerable people of our society and that through our collective efforts as a country, we will be able to steer ourselves out of these testing times." CARE India CEO Manoj Gopalakrishna said the nationwide lockdown to fight COVID-19 has disproportionately affected the poorest and marginalised population in India.

"In these difficult times, we need to ensure that they have access to high-quality nutritious food to overcome the challenges posed by this pandemic and provide them with necessary support. With the support of Coca-Cola, we hope to make a difference to the vulnerable and marginalised and hope they overcome these unprecedented circumstances," he added..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Crop specific agri clusters to be developed in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday announced development of crop specific agriculture clusters to provide ancillary support to farmers and ensure proper road connectivity to various markets, an official spokesman said. The an...

Cong fields B K Hariprasad and Naseer Ahmed as candidates for Karnataka MLC polls

The Congress on Wednesday decided to field senior party leader B K Hariprasad and incumbent Naseer Ahmed as candidates for the coming legislative council polls in Karnataka. The Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for ...

Tunisia's economy may shrink by 6 to 7% in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

Tunisias economy may shrink by up to 7 this year due to the effects of coronavirus pandemic, the investment minister said on Wednesday. The number of unemployed people in Tunisia will increase by 275,000, according a government study in par...

Galwan stand-off: Security increased from Nabhidhang to Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

A day after Indian Army confirmed that 20 personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15, the security has been increased from Nabhidhang to Lipulekh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020