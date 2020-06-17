Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria’s naira eased by 6.2 percent against U.S. dollar on official market

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 17-06-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 17:24 IST
Nigeria’s naira eased by 6.2 percent against U.S. dollar on official market
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(NNPC)

Nigeria's naira eased by 6.2 percent against the U.S. dollar on the official market on Wednesday after the government moved to converge its multiple exchange rate regimes, according to a news report by naija247news.

The naira opened for trade at 385 per dollar on the market, supported by the central bank. It closed at 361 at its previous close, data from Refinitiv Eikon showed.

Traders have said that the government wants to generate more naira in exchange for dollars it earns from the sale of crude oil, Nigeria's main export, and sought to converge the currency to the over-the-counter spot market, where its trades more weakly.

The naira has been hitting new lows on the black and over-the-counter spot markets since March after the central bank adjusted its official rate, implying a 15 percent devaluation.

In a finance ministry document seen by Reuters on Wednesday, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed has said that the government would seek to unify the exchange rates to generate more naira from its foreign inflows and manage the rate in a sustainable manner.

It would also direct oil firms to sell dollars to the central bank as opposed to the state-owned petroleum corporation NNPC, Ahmed said, adding that the government would deregulate petroleum prices as part of measures to safeguard oil revenues.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

o9 Solutions raises USD 100 mn from KKR, plans to setp up hiring in India

Integrated business planning software firm o9 Solutions on Wednesday said it has raised USD 100 million around Rs 761 crore from global investment firm KKR. KKR has picked up a minority stake in o9 Solutions, valuing it over USD 1 billion.T...

UK says it aims to join Trans-Pacific free trading group

The United Kingdom announced on Wednesday it would pursue accession to a revamped version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Today were announcing our intent to pursue accession to CPTPP, one of the worlds largest free trading areas, Trade S...

French court finds Bashar al-Assad's uncle guilty over property fraud

The uncle of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was found guilty of acquiring millions of euros worth of French property using funds diverted from the Syrian state and sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday.The French court also ruled...

EXPLAINER-Why are Chinese and Indian troops fighting in a remote Himalayan valley?

The Indian army says at least 20 of its soldiers were killed after hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops at a disputed border site on Monday night, the deadliest clash in decades.China has not given any details of the casualties.WHERE W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020