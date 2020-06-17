Left Menu
Entrepreneur Yash Gupta is helping migrant labourers in making their ends meet

At just 21 , little known Yash Gupta, who is an entrepreneur, said he wants to contribute food and PPE kits to those merchant workers who are struggling to make their ends meet. Only hope and kindness will get us through this outbreak. He is providing PPE kits to the merchant workers.

PTI | India | Updated: 17-06-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 17:54 IST
Unrelenting in its spread, the pandemic COVID-19 has rattled so many livelihoods, especially the ones who earn their daily bread. Amongst these hard times, even our state and central govern- ments are trying hard to help, but are failing miserably. All this chaos is creating a sense of losing faith which once lost, is then hard to restore. At just 21 , little known Yash Gupta, who is an entrepreneur, said he wants to contribute food and PPE kits to those merchant workers who are struggling to make their ends meet.

Only hope and kindness will get us through this outbreak. All we can do is hope and take the nec- essary measures to do our part but still there are few, heroes without capes, who with their kind- ness and generosity are restoring faith in humanity. Best examples are the ones who without even thinking about their financial capacity have volun- teered for providing help. One such example is of Yash Gupta, Delhi based entrepreneur and so- cial media influencer, who is also a student pursuing BBA from Amity, Noida. Apart from this, he is also the CEO of Tambhveda, a manufacturer of Brass and Copper utensils specialising in bottles on unique designs. When asked about Tambhveda, he said, “In coming years, brass and copper will eventually replace the plastic products as they have nutritional values and people are search- ing for such alternatives”.

Most of us are just sitting in our comfortable and safe homes but this Delhiite has come out and helping all the stranded, be it day or night. He is providing PPE kits to the merchant workers. Food rations are also being distributed by him. The work being done by this young soul just proves that it’s not about how much we can give, but it’s about how much love we put into giving. PWR PWR.

