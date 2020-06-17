Left Menu
Development News Edition

Natco Pharma shares fall 4 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Natco Pharma on Wednesday fell 4 per cent after the company reported a 22.59 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 18:04 IST
Natco Pharma shares fall 4 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Natco Pharma on Wednesday fell 4 per cent after the company reported a 22.59 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020. The stock declined 4.04 per cent to close at Rs 613.40 on the BSE. During the day, it fell 4.72 per cent to Rs 609.

On the NSE, shares of the company dipped 4 per cent to settle at Rs 614 per unit. Natco Pharma on Wednesday reported a 22.59 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 93.2 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 120.4 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a BSE filing. Consolidated total income of the company for the quarter under consideration stood at Rs 477.2 crore. It was Rs 486.7 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 to get back Johnny Depp, know current status on script development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Designers fashion a go-slow future for catwalks and collections

From Armani to Gucci, top fashion houses are re-designing their calendars to slow down the frantic pace of catwalk shows and new collections, as the coronavirus pandemic forces a rethink of the way the industry works.Luxury labels are scali...

Coronavirus hits Kazakh elite as capital city rings alarm

The speaker of the lower house of Kazakhstans parliament has self-isolated after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, authorities said on Wednesday, as they raised the alarm about a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in the capital Nur-Su...

EXPLAINER-Why are Chinese and Indian troops fighting in a remote Himalayan valley?

The Indian army says at least 20 of its soldiers were killed after hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops at a disputed border site on Monday night, the deadliest clash in decades.China has not given any details of the casualties.WHERE W...

Cricket-Moeen named in England training group for West Indies tests

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been included in a 30-member group that will begin training at the Ageas Bowl from June 23 ahead of their first test against the West Indies on July 8, the England Wales Cricket Board ECB said on Wednesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020