Natco Pharma shares fall 4 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Natco Pharma on Wednesday fell 4 per cent after the company reported a 22.59 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020. The stock declined 4.04 per cent to close at Rs 613.40 on the BSE. During the day, it fell 4.72 per cent to Rs 609.

On the NSE, shares of the company dipped 4 per cent to settle at Rs 614 per unit. Natco Pharma on Wednesday reported a 22.59 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 93.2 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 120.4 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a BSE filing. Consolidated total income of the company for the quarter under consideration stood at Rs 477.2 crore. It was Rs 486.7 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.