Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHAI expedites claims settlement through conciliation; Rs 13,349 cr claims settled for Rs 3,743 cr

"NHAI is working on a fast track mode to resolve all the disputes through conciliation...Till Now, 108 cases have been referred to CCIE and claims worth Rs 13,349 crore have been successfully settled for an amount of Rs 3,743 crore," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. These conciliation committees are being headed by retired officials from the judiciary, senior experts from public administration, finance as well as from the private sector.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 18:41 IST
NHAI expedites claims settlement through conciliation; Rs 13,349 cr claims settled for Rs 3,743 cr

Expediting settlement of claims through conciliation, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has settled claims worth Rs 13,349 crore for Rs 3,743 crore, the government said on Wednesday. In its endeavour for faster settlement of claims and reducing liabilities thereby, NHAI has rigorously started the process of conciliation by constituting three Conciliation Committees of Independent Experts (CCIE) of three members each, it said. "NHAI is working on a fast track mode to resolve all the disputes through conciliation...Till Now, 108 cases have been referred to CCIE and claims worth Rs 13,349 crore have been successfully settled for an amount of Rs 3,743 crore," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

These conciliation committees are being headed by retired officials from the judiciary, senior experts from public administration, finance as well as from the private sector. As per the Arbitration Act, 2015 and its amendment in 2019, all arbitration disputes are to be settled within a period of 12 to 18 months.

"However, the possibility of resolution of claims within 12 months is very less, as it involves various procedures," it said. At the same time, the conciliation route ensures amicable settlement of claims in faster, fairer and transparent manner, the statement said.

Conciliation-cum-settlement proceedings are completed in each case through five sittings within a period of not more than six months from the day the reference is made to CCIE. Moreover, conciliation as per the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Act, 2015 is more robust, much faster and the settlement arrived through this process has the same legal value as of an arbitral award or decree of court, it said.

Conciliation of cases is not only reducing the legal hassles of both the parties in a long-drawn arbitration process but the money stuck in arbitral cases can be unlocked for revival of the private sector, it added..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Himachal CM expresses grief over demise of Sepoy Ankush Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Sepoy Ankush Thakur of Punjab Regiment who lost his life during the violent clash between India and China in Galwan Valley of Ladakh on the night...

It's time for us to show extremely firm response, make our red-lines very clear to Chinese govt: Defence expert

Commeting on the violent face-off between Indian Army and Chinese troops in Galwan valley in which 20 Army jawans were killed, Lt. General Retd DS Hooda on Wednesday said that it is time for the country to show an extremely firm response.It...

Designers fashion a go-slow future for catwalks and collections

From Armani to Gucci, top fashion houses are re-designing their calendars to slow down the frantic pace of catwalk shows and new collections, as the coronavirus pandemic forces a rethink of the way the industry works.Luxury labels are scali...

UK says it aims to join Trans-Pacific free trading group

The United Kingdom announced on Wednesday it would pursue accession to a revamped version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.Today were announcing our intent to pursue accession to CPTPP, one of the worlds largest free trading areas, Trade Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020