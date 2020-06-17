REC net profit drops 62% to Rs 474 cr in Mar qtr
State-run non-banking lender REC on Wednesday posted a 62 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 474 crore in the January-March quarter Its net profit was Rs 1,252.66 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, a BSE filing said. Total income for the fiscal was Rs 30,007.05 crore as against Rs 25,431.33 crore in 2018-19.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 18:52 IST
Its net profit was Rs 1,252.66 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, a BSE filing said. Total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs 7,903.56 crore from Rs 6,663.83 crore a year earlier. For the entire fiscal (2019-20), its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 4,972.27 crore, compared with Rs 5,741.38 crore in 2018-19. Total income for the fiscal was Rs 30,007.05 crore as against Rs 25,431.33 crore in 2018-19.
