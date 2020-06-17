Left Menu
KVIC rolls out project to produce neera, palmgur

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Wednesday said it has rolled out a project under which tool kits have been distributed to artisans for extraction of neera and making of palmgur (jaggery). Neera, extracted from palm trees before sunrise, is a nutrient-rich health drink consumed in many states.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 19:29 IST
The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Wednesday said it has rolled out a project under which tool kits have been distributed to artisans for extraction of neera and making of palmgur (jaggery). Neera, extracted from palm trees before sunrise, is a nutrient-rich health drink consumed in many states.  "However, due to lack of institutionalized market technique, the commercial production and large scale marketing of Neera has not commenced yet. "The project has been rolled out on the initiative of MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is also exploring the feasibility of engaging some big players of the state to start using Neera as soft drinks to make it commercially useful," it said in a statement. Tool kits were distributed to 200 local artisans who were given seven days' training. The initiative will provide direct employment to 400 local traditional trappers in Palghar district of Maharashtra, a state with more than 50 lakh palm trees, it said. There are about 10 crore palm trees across the country and a wide range of products like candies, milk chocolates, palm cola, ice-cream and traditional sweets can be produced from neera if properly marketed, it added.  "At present palmgur Neera worth Rs 500 crore is traded in the country,' it said, adding the turnover is likely to increase manifold with commercial production of neera. KVIC has proposed to start standardised collection, processing and packing of neera under controlled conditions. "On the lines of coconut water, we are working to promote Neera as a substitute to the soft drinks available in the market. Neera is organic and rich in nutrients and thus a complete health drink. "With increasing the production and marketing of Neera, we are trying to establish it as a key vertical of India's village industry," KVIC Chairman Vinai Saxena said. Further, the statement said neera has high export potential as it is also consumed in Sri Lanka, Africa, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Myanmar

"India has an abundance of palm fields in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar that can make India a leading producer of Neera globally," it added.

