Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkish day workers pick up from lost months with little support

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:24 IST
Turkish day workers pick up from lost months with little support

As Turkey's economy re-opens, millions of informal house cleaners, small retailers and barbers like Ertugrul - who has a shop with two chairs in Ankara - are digging out from months of lost wages with little if any government support. Ertugrul, 50, says fewer than half of his customers have returned since a partial lockdown was lifted this month, and he has borrowed money from an older brother to get by since the coronavirus outbreak hit Turkey in March.

"I lost most of my income and did not receive a penny of aid - only two boxes of food from the municipality," Ertugrul said. "My son, my wife and I each applied for 1,000 liras ($145) of state support but we were rejected." Several other so-called informal workers - with no registered employer nor social security - said they were mostly locked out of the state aid available, worth some 20.5 billion lira ($3 billion), and predicted it would take up to a year to recoup their losses from the pandemic.

At about 8 million, Turkey's cash-in-hand labour force accounts for 30% of all workers, according to Turkey Data Monitor, one of the largest among the 37 member states of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Economists say these workers were hardest hit by measures to contain the outbreak and they fell through holes in a safety net focused on topping up wages of those formally insured and employed by companies.

The three lost months could drive up poverty levels and raise unemployment https://tmsnrt.rs/37DAfOp well above today's 13%. With such concerns in mind, President Tayyip Erdogan's government is determined to keep the economy open despite a jump this month in new COVID-19 infections.

"A second wave is a serious risk and even without it the current incentives are far from either improving the labour market or securing families' minimum amount for their basic needs," said Ozlem Derici, research director at Bilgi University's Center for Financial Studies. HEALTH VS WORK

The government says more than 11 million households received funds including stipends for those in need worth about half of the minimum wage. An unemployment insurance fund provided most of the support. It will soon stop supplementing wages of formal workers after 3.5 million Turks benefited, though the labour minister said on Wednesday a new system would replace it. She gave no details and did not mention informal workers.

A Turkish official told Reuters Ankara plans next month to extend a layoffs ban and could raise job-loss severance pay and encourage new hires. The new package "is still being worked on but soon it will be implemented," the official said. Despite such support, about 40% of respondents to a Metropoll said they or a family member had lost a job or had been put on unpaid leave due to the pandemic. Half said they could no longer pay rent, credit cards or other bills.

In interviews, informal workers said they did not expect help after little came in the last three months, when many were torn between respecting stay-at-home recommendations and the need to go out and earn some money. Mustafa Can Beyazit, 34, a clerk at an alcohol and tobacco shop in Balikesir, said he had worked only 11 days since early March.

"I applied for all kinds of state support, via phone and web... but no one returned my calls," he said. "There might be a second lockdown in this fall and all local shopkeepers may go bankrupt this time." ($1 = 6.8547 liras) (Additional reporting by Orhan Coskun in Ankara and Ceyda Caglayan and Ezgi Erkoyun in Istanbul; Writing and additional reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

AirAsia India launches door-to-door baggage service for passengers

AirAsia India launched on Wednesday a door-to-door baggage service for its passengers, under which luggage would be picked up from a travelers address in the city of departure and delivered to the place of stay in the destination cityTermed...

Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy

With a full U.S. economic recovery out of reach until the coronavirus pandemic is brought to heel, the Federal Reserve will use its full range of tools to cushion households and businesses, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Wednesda...

Vice president pays tribute to 20 Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh clashes

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tribute to the 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in a violent face off with Chinese troops, saying the nation will forever be indebted to them for their supreme sacrificeTwenty Indian soldi...

Spain to trial coronavirus tracing app on holiday island

Spain will trial a new smartphone app aimed at helping to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus on one of the Canary Islands, authorities said on Wednesday.Europes latest scheme using Bluetooth technology to log contacts between people a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020