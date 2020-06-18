Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Safe-haven dollar lifted by rise in coronavirus cases

The U.S. dollar was slightly higher on Wednesday afternoon as evidence of a surge in coronavirus cases in some U.S. states and in Beijing sent investors into safe-haven assets.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 01:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 01:54 IST
FOREX-Safe-haven dollar lifted by rise in coronavirus cases

The U.S. dollar was slightly higher on Wednesday afternoon as evidence of a surge in coronavirus cases in some U.S. states and in Beijing sent investors into safe-haven assets. The dollar index was up 0.140% to 97.121 and stronger versus the euro by 0.25% to $1.124. Against other traditional safe-havens the dollar was weaker, down 0.28% against the Japanese yen and down 0.23% against the Swiss france.

"Mixed risk-taking levels, largely driven by a surge in virus cases in several U.S. states, and in Beijing, have prompted some save-haven dollar buying," wrote analysts at Action Economics. On Wednesday a record number of cases were reported in Oklahoma. Florida reported over 2,600 new cases and Arizona more than 1,800 - the second-highest daily increase for both states. A day earlier, six states reported record increases in cases, including Texas, Nevada and Oregon.

Earlier Wednesday Beijing cancelled scores of flights, shut schools and blocked off some neighborhoods as it ramped up efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has fanned fears of wider contagion. Gains in the dollar were capped by some bullish sentiment after Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell in remarks before U.S. lawmakers beat the drum for more government aid to bolster the domestic economy.

"We at the Fed need to keep our foot on the gas until we are really sure we are through this, and that's our intention, and I think you may find that there's more for you to do as well," Powell said in testimony via a video link to the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. The dollar index has recovered from a three-month low last week, but the outlook for the currency looks weak as U.S. economic data has begun to recover and stock indexes have soared.

"The broad dollar outlook remains negative as investors are cutting back on some of the extreme tail risk hedging bets in the markets, some of which were buying dollars," said Ilan Solot, a currency markets strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Oxford college says it wants to remove statue of colonialist Rhodes

An Oxford University college said on Wednesday it wanted to remove from its facade a statue of 19th century colonialist Cecil Rhodes that has been a target of anti-racism protests, though the decision would be made independently. Oriel Coll...

India elected non-permanent member of UN Security Council

India was elected as non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council for a two-year term on Wednesday, winning 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly. Along with India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway also won the Security Council...

Trump signs bill calling for sanctions over China treatment of Uighur Muslims

U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation on Wednesday calling for sanctions against those responsible for repression of Uighur Muslims in Chinas Xinjiang province, the White House said in a statement.The bill, which passed the U.S. Co...

India received overwhelming support in its election to the UN Security Council: Indian Amb Tirumurti

India received overwhelming support in its election to the UN Security Council and it will continue to provide leadership and a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system, Indias Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020