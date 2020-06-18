Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks firm as Beijing pledges reforms, liquidity

** China reported 28 fresh COVID-19 cases in the mainland as of end-June 17, 21 of which were in the capital of Beijing, the country's health commission said on Thursday. ** Bucking the broad strength, Chinese banking shares slipped after government said it will push for them to surrender profits to help bolster the economy.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-06-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 10:18 IST
China stocks firm as Beijing pledges reforms, liquidity
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

China stocks firmed on Thursday as policymakers assured investors that the economy is gradually recovering from the coronavirus crisis while pledging more reforms and liquidity to bolster capital markets.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.03% at 2,936.88 points, while China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.46%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was unchanged for the day and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.41%.

** China's economic fundamentals remain sound and its financial markets are stable overall, the central bank governor said on Thursday, adding that the bank would keep liquidity levels reasonably ample in the second half of the year.

** New loans are likely to hit nearly 20 trillion yuan ($2.83 trillion) this year, up from a record of 16.81 trillion yuan in 2019, and total social financing could increase by more than 30 trillion yuan, the governor said.

** Earlier in the day, the People's Bank of China made its first 14-day reverse repo injection since February and cut the rate 20bps.

** China's top securities regulator said on Thursday that the country would continue to "comprehensively deepen" capital market reform and that the top priority is to help market confidence recover amid the pandemic.

** The remark came after Beijing finalized over the weekend new IPO rules for Shenzhen's ChiNext startup board, as it pushed forward with reforms in its capital markets.

** Concerns over a sudden jump in virus cases in Beijing eased somewhat as investors expected Beijing's containment measures would soon bring it under control.

** The Chinese government has taken swift measures to handle the new cases in Beijing, said Zhou Longgang, an analyst with Huachuang Securities.

** China reported 28 fresh COVID-19 cases in the mainland as of end-June 17, 21 of which were in the capital of Beijing, the country's health commission said on Thursday.

** Bucking the broad strength, Chinese banking shares slipped after the government said it will push for them to surrender profits to help bolster the economy.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong dipped 0.03% to 9,906.82, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.22% at 24,427.54.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.19%, while Japan's Nikkei index dropped 0.38%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.0737 per U.S. dollar, 0.14% firmer than the previous close of 7.0835.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Odisha govt reports 4,512 COVID-19 cases

Odisha government on Thursday has confirmed 4,512 COVID-19 cases in the state.Of these, 1,451 cases are active and 3,047 patients have recovered in the state.The total number of cases in the state stands at 4,512, of which 3,047 have recove...

Top China parliament body to review Hong Kong security legislation

The top decisionmaking body of the Chinese parliament will review a draft Hong Kong national security legislation during its session in Beijing that began on Thursday, the official Xinhua news agency reported.Xinhua said the draft legislati...

Soccer-Speaking about social issues more normal for players now: Rashford

Expressing opinions on social issues and campaigning for change is becoming more normal for the current generation of players, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has said. Rashford earned widespread praise after England forward succe...

India will fight Corona and win the war against it; pandemic will make India self-reliant: PM Modi at launch of commercial coal block mining.

India will fight Corona and win the war against it pandemic will make India self-reliant PM Modi at launch of commercial coal block mining....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020