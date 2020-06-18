Vymo Partners With Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC to Digitize the Asset Manager's Partner Distribution Network

Left Menu
- With Vymo's intelligent sales productivity platform, ABSLAMC leadership can closely monitor partner business health and effectively engage them with real-time sales data and insights BANGALORE, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo - an intelligent personal sales assistant, announced today that it is partnering with India's premier asset manager - Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSLAMC) Limited, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, to digitize its partner network. With Vymo, ABSLAMC can drive remote partner engagement with real-time insights and improve goal tracking. Over 800+ Relationship Managers, Cluster Heads & Zonal Heads across India will be using Vymo to engage with their partner distribution networks. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited has total domestic assets under management (AUM) of close to Rs. 2500 billion across 7 million + folios in 310 locations. For effective business monitoring across distribution channels, Vymo helps Relationship Managers (RMs) closely monitor their goals and targets by automatically capturing sales activities in real-time and correlating them to distributors' (retail and organized) business goals.

Relationship Managers can also schedule calls and meetings and drive productivity through user-friendly services and conveniences to simplify processes and connecting remotely with the mapped distributor base. Vymo reduces desktop and on-premise dependencies, empowering the AMC to stay connected with its partners at all times, even remotely. Commenting on this new technology adoption, A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited said, "As an asset manager we believe there is huge potential in unlocking the power of technology to empower our employees, as well as our partners and the way they do business with us. The current lockdown has reinforced the importance of the digital way of operating. The adoption of this unique technology of Vymo will enhance the engagement with our partner network." "We are thrilled to launch India's first digital-led mutual fund partner distribution network with ABSLAMC. Vymo helps sales leaders ensure high-quality engagement with their partners consistently and scale their businesses. Our mission is to help market leaders like Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited scale while maintaining an efficient and healthy partner network," said Yamini Bhat, Co-Founder & CEO - Vymo. Earlier this month, Vymo also announced the launch of Vymo Coach - an upgrade on its Personal Sales Assistant app, focused on enabling managers to drive proactive interventions. Combining Vymo's cutting edge features on sales activity capture and nudge intelligence, Vymo Coach has reduced turnaround times for customers by 70-75% with a 2x increase in sales. Read more>> About Vymo Vymo (getvymo.com) is an intelligent Personal Sales Assistant. Vymo has over 100,000 users in 60+ large enterprises such as SBI Life, HDFC Bank, Bharti AXA, Tata AIA, and Generali. Vymo is recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor and is funded by Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital.

