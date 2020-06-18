Left Menu
Development News Edition

BP to set up major new global business services centre in Pune

BP Plc, world's seventh-largest oil and gas company, on Thursday announced plans to set up a major new centre for its global business services (GBS) operations in Pune, employing around 2,000 staff that will support digital innovation across the group globally.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 12:24 IST
BP to set up major new global business services centre in Pune

BP Plc, world's seventh-largest oil and gas company, on Thursday announced plans to set up a major new centre for its global business services (GBS) operations in Pune, employing around 2,000 staff that will support digital innovation across the group globally. "The BP led and operated centre, which will provide business processing and advanced analytics capabilities in support of BP businesses worldwide, is expected to begin operations by January 2021. When fully operational it is expected to employ around 2,000 staff," the company said in a statement.

BP's GBS organisation brings together innovation and data analytics to deliver the most efficient and effective business solutions for its businesses. From customer service and vendor payments to financial accounting and control, it supports every part of BP, it said. "The new center in India will assume operational ownership of third-party business processes and seek to further extend its work with analytics and data science capabilities to pursue better business outcomes," it added.

BP senior vice president for GBS Camille Drummond said: "As BP works to reinvent itself and reimagine energy, we are excited to accelerate the transformation of our business processes. Our new centre in India will enable us to put digital at the heart of BP's businesses." "Accessing India's great talent pool and leveraging an agile mindset, we expect to advance the customer experience, adding further value to BP," Drummond said. "The new centre will lead BP's development and application of cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working as it works to increasingly automate and transform its transactional processes," the statement said.

It will add to BP's growing business presence in India. BP regional president and head of country Sashi Mukundan said: "The centre will allow us to provide innovative solutions as we tap into India's diverse and skilled workforce, expand our footprint here and develop low carbon businesses around the world." The new centre will begin to recruit digitally savvy and customer-focused candidates in the next few months, aiming to rapidly grow to a workforce of about 2,000 over time.

With its many investments in India and employing around 7,500 people in the oil, gas, lubricants and petrochemicals businesses, BP is one of the largest international energy companies in India. It has a 30 per cent interest in gas blocks of Reliance Industries. Besides owning 49 per cent stake in Reliance Industries' fuel retail venture, BP also has a 50:50 joint venture with Mukesh Ambani firm, called India Gas Solutions Pvt Ltd for sourcing and marketing gas in India.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

India must reduce coal imports, become self-reliant in energy: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining and reiterated his call for India to become self-reliant in energy by reducing imports. Despite having the worlds fourth-largest coal reser...

USCIRF welcomes signing of Uyghur Human Rights bill by Trump

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom USCIRF on Thursday welcomed President Donald Trumps signing of the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, thereby enacting it into law. The Senate and House of Representatives passed ...

London stocks slip as second virus wave fears build

UK shares fell on Thursday as a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States and China fanned fears of a second wave of infections, with investors also awaiting a Bank of England policy meeting later in the day. The blue-chip FTSE 100 wa...

CBI arrests 3 Delhi Police personnel for taking bribe

The CBI has arrested a station house officer SHO and two constables of Delhi Police while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs two lakh from a complainant, officials said Thursday. SS Chahal, posted as SHO, Vijay Vihar police station in Rohini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020