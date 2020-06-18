Gulf Oil Lubricants India net profit falls 25 pc in March quarter

Industrial and automotive lubes maker Gulf Oil Lubricants India on Thursday reported a nearly 25 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 35.94 crore in the March quarter of previous fiscal due to the coronavirus-led lockdown. The company had posted a profit of Rs 47.44 crore in the same quarter of the financial year ended on March 31, 2019. The net sales declined 17.54 per cent to Rs 359.68 crore in Q4FY20 as compared to Rs 436.20 crore in the year-ago period, Gulf oil said in a release. For the full fiscal 2019-2020, the company posted a higher net profit at Rs 202.52 against Rs 177.78 crore in FY 2018-19, registering a growth of 13.92 per cent due to better margins and also favourable impact of corporate tax rate cuts, it said. The net revenue for the year was, however, down by 3.65 per cent to Rs 1,643.50 crore from Rs 1,705.80 crore in the earlier fiscal.

"March quarter (Q4FY20) PAT was at Rs 35.94 crore as compared to Rs 47.57 crore YoY, impacted by lockdown closures. Q4 net revenue stood at Rs 359.68 crore as compared to Rs 436.20 crore YoY due to the impact of lockdown related issues during crucial year-end period," Gulf Oil said. “Given the impact on overall economic scenario and vehicle mobility across the country due to the sudden COVID-19 lockdown measures towards the end of March, our Q4 numbers were impacted registering a de-growth for the first time in many years," said Ravi Chawla, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Gulf Oil. However, the full-year result is still an outperformance as compared to the industry in terms of market share growth, he said. "We, as an organisation, are optimising our approaches to meet the demand that is re-emerging as we are moving into the unlocking mode and we feel that there is also going to be some 'pent-up demand' as we see markets opening up” Chawla added. According to the company, the industry faced many challenges during the year due to the major automotive industry slowdown for new vehicles production/sales coupled with overall weaknesses in the economy across sectors, which impacted the demand and usage levels. Liquidity pressures in the trade also added to these lower demand levels as seen in FY 2019-20, it said adding the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) factory fill volumes for the company were directly impacted by this de-growth in vehicle production, particularly commercial vehicles, which fell as much as 50-60 per cent during the year versus last year. As a result, the overall lubricant industry witnessed a close to double digit de-growth after many years, Gulf Oil said.

However, amid such a challenging environment, the company has been able to further increase its market share across segments by achieving near similar revenues in its core lubricant sales to the previous year (excluding the effect of one- time institutional order in the previous year), it said. The company's full year performance would have been even better but for the impact in Q4 (impacted by March-end) due to the sudden lockdown and complete market and operations closures in second fortnight of March, which resulted in a 13 per cent volume de growth during the quarter, as per the release. Gulf Oil, during the March quarter launched some new products and upgrades in keeping with latest specifications and higher drain intervals to deliver more value to customers, it said..