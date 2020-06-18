FCA India aims to expand used car biz 

Automaker FCA India on Thursday said it is looking to expand its pre-owned car business with plans to have 65 outlets operational by August end. The company currently runs its pre-owned car business -- SELECTEDforYOU, from 42 sales outlets.

The automaker had introduced a pilot operation of SELECTEDforYOU in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad in 2019 and will now plan to scale it up across the country, FCA India said in a statement. “The Jeep Compass enjoys exceptional residual value in the Indian automobile market, and that is a great opportunity for our customers," FCA India President and Managing Director Partha Datta said.

SELECTEDforYOU, being cultivated as a shop-in-shop business model, assures trust, confidence and peace of mind for customers, he added. FCA India has sold around 60,000 units of Jeep Compass in the country till date.

SELECTEDforYOU accepts vehicles of any brand in trade for either a new or pre-owned Jeep Compass, the automaker said. Every pre-owned Jeep Compass will be certified only after a 125-point inspection check, thorough verification of past ownership, service records and extensive presale on-road testing, it added.

A SELECTEDforYOU certified Jeep Compass will be offered with a warranty of 36 months or 60,000 km complemented by 24x7 roadside assistance (RSA)..