Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudden spike in bank deposits in Jan-May on account of rise in borrowings, not savings: Report

Bank credit, however, grew by only Rs 2.2 lakh crore during January-May 2020, against Rs 2.84 lakh crore during January-May 2019. "The sudden surge in bank deposits is due to a rise in overall borrowings of both the central and state governments, rather than increased savings," the report said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:58 IST
Sudden spike in bank deposits in Jan-May on account of rise in borrowings, not savings: Report

The sudden spike in bank deposits in the past few months is on account of a rise in overall borrowings of both central and state governments and not due to an increase in savings, according to a report. To safeguard their money, depositors are also selecting banks that can provide safety to their money, India Ratings and Research said in the report.

During January-May 2020, aggregate deposits in the banking system grew Rs 7.05 lakh crore as compared with Rs 4.65 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year. Bank credit, however, grew by only Rs 2.2 lakh crore during January-May 2020, against Rs 2.84 lakh crore during January-May 2019.

"The sudden surge in bank deposits is due to a rise in overall borrowings of both the central and state governments, rather than increased savings," the report said. It added that while deposit accretion has been strong, a shift in the profile of the banks accruing them is noticed with depositors focussing on quality and safety to differentiate between banks.

Among its rated banks, AAA-rated lenders have witnessed an increase in the deposit accretion rate, both on quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2019-20, whereas new-age private banks, regional banks and small finance banks (SFBs) have mostly slowed down. "This has created a divide in the banking segment deposit rates," it said.

Though almost all banks have reduced their deposits rates, the slide is much sharper in the public sector and large private sector banks, creating a wider spread between the top banks and others. The deposit rate differential is also reflected in the large spread in marginal cost of lending-based rates (MCLRs) of these banks, which should help in acquiring better credits while protecting their margins once credit demand picks up, it said.

"Lesser flexibility in terms of attracting deposits at lower rates implies that small and low-rated banks will either face the challenge of sacrificing margins to compete with large banks or have to on-board low rated customers which will increase their risk profile," the agency said. It said the defining factors for deposit accruals in the country's banking system are -- franchise, geographical spread (branches), rate of interest offered, impact of technology and customer segmentation and service orientation.

Traditionally, banks competed on franchise, geographical spread and customer service levels for accrual of deposits, however with the emergence of new-age private banks and SFBs, factors such as rate of interest offered, technology and digital offering and customer service have gained importance. "Banks with large operations, strong retail and granular current and savings account profile would continue to gain deposits in the near term at the cost of other private banks as the redistribution of deposits could continue," it said.

The agency further said the puzzling fact is that the deposit growth has been robust in spite of a massive rise in cash in circulation, which is leakage in the deposit base. Following the nationwide lockdown that stalled most of the economic activities, cash in circulation has risen strongly by around Rs 3.5 lakh crore during the first five months of 2020, the highest in the past two decades (barring remonetisation period in 2017).

The report said this has mostly been caused by precautionary holding of cash and government disbursements being at the bottom of the pyramid..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • AAA

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

NRDC licenses manufacturing know-how of a PPE Suit to five MSME clients

National Research Development Corporation NRDC has licensed the manufacturing know-how of a PPE Suit being named as NavRakshak to five MSME clients Ms Greenfield Vintrade Pvt Ltd Kolkata, Ms Vaishnavi Global Pvt Ltd Mumbai, Ms Bharat Silks ...

Kremlin dismisses "absurd" UK accusations Russia is exploiting coronavirus opportunities

The Kremlin on Thursday described accusations by Britain that Russia, along with China and Iran, was looking to exploit opportunities created by the coronavirus, as absurd. We categorically disagree with such statements, said Kremlin spokes...

Soccer-Former Barca assistant Unzue diagnosed with neurological disorder

Former Barcelona assistant coach Juan Carlos Unzue has announced he has the rare neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS. Speaking at a news conference at Barcas Camp Nou stadium on Thursday, Unzue, 53, re...

Rugby-PRO14 targets Aug. 22 return with shortened season

The PRO14 has targeted a return date of Aug. 22 with a series of local derbies as part of a shortened 2019-20 season that will shed six rounds of group play, organisers said on Thursday. The competition, which features club sides from Wales...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020