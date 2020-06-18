Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Euro zone bonds little moved after record TLTRO take-up

"But if you're borrowing at minus 1%, then really any short-dated assets offer pick-up." Nordea analysts said they also expect demand for the loans to support semi-core government bonds - bonds from the likes of Belgium that have relatively high ratings but offer a yield pick-up over Germany - as well as a fall in the level of inter-bank lending rates ESTR, six and 12-month Euribor.

Euro zone bonds were little moved on Thursday even as the ECB announced record take-up of its new round of cheap loans, with strong take-up expected to support the bond market.

Euro zone banks borrowed a record 1.31 trillion euros from the European Central Bank. It was the first tender for these loans since the ECB decided to offer banks even more generous funding conditions in April - three-year loans for as low as minus 1%.

Italian yields dipped after the result, with 10-year yields falling to a new low since late March at 1.33%. They were last down 3 basis points to 1.35%. Two-year yields fell as low as 0.12% and were last down 1 basis point at 0.15%..

The borrowing is expected to eventually support short-dated bonds, particularly in Italy. The cheap ECB loans offer banks a "carry trade" opportunity, where they can use the funds to buy higher yielding assets such as short-dated Italian government bonds, which should increase demand for these assets.

BTPs "are the most obvious place for people to park excess cash," said Seamus Mac Gorain, head of global rates at JP Morgan Asset Management. "But if you're borrowing at minus 1%, then really any short-dated assets offer pick-up."

Nordea analysts said they also expect demand for the loans to support semi-core government bonds - bonds from the likes of Belgium that have relatively high ratings but offer a yield pick-up over Germany - as well as a fall in the level of inter-bank lending rates ESTR, six and 12-month Euribor. A hefty amount of supply was on offer Thursday, with Spain selling 5.88 billion euros and France selling 11 billion euros of conventional bonds and a 2.43 billion euro inflation-linked bond via auction.

Bonds also showed little reaction to news that France hopes to reach an agreement on the European Union's proposed 750 billion euro recovery fund in July, according to a presidential adviser. But he also said differences remained over whether countries like Italy should receive loans or grants. The news comes ahead of a video conference between EU leaders on Friday that investors will be watching closely.

German 10-year government bond yields were down 1 basis point at -0.43%.

