Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 states/UTs seek 3-month extension of free grains supply to poor, migrants

As many as 10 states and union territories have asked for extending the free distribution of foodgrains and pulses to poor and migrants, including non-ration card holders, for another three months, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 18:30 IST
10 states/UTs seek 3-month extension of free grains supply to poor, migrants

As many as 10 states and union territories have asked for extending the free distribution of foodgrains and pulses to poor and migrants, including non-ration card holders, for another three months, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Thursday.     Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana (PMGAY), the government is distributing 5 kg food grains per person and 1 kg pulses per family for free for April-June, and also providing the same quantity of free grains and pulses to 8 crore migrants, who don't have either central or state ration card, for June-July.        This was announced as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore 'Aatma Nirbhar' package to help those affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.   "We have received requests from 10 states/UTs for extension of these two schemes for another three months. We are examining the matter and accordingly take a call on moving a Cabinet proposal," Paswan told reporters.       Assam, Karnataka, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh are among the states which have sought extension of free food distribution to the poor and migrant labourers, he said.       Paswan said that there is no shortage of foodgrains in the central pool and appealed to the state governments to lift grains in advance ahead of monsoon and ensure timely distribution to the poor under the Public Distribution System (PDS).     Food Corporation of India (FCI) Chairman and Managing Director D V Prasad said that distribution of free grains under PMGAY and to migrants are in the final stage.       The distribution is in progress in all states but a bit slow in states like Bihar and Maharashtra, he added.       Earlier, Paswan also mentioned that there is a record level of wheat procurement this year

There is no concern about storage space as the capacity at present is to keep more than 80 million tonnes of grains, while the annual requirement is 60 million tonnes, the minister said.       The storage concern is only in Punjab and Haryana from where maximum grains are procured but it is a short term problem as grains keep moving from godowns for distribution, he added.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Angel fund's each scheme an independent investment vehicle: Sebi 

Markets regulator Sebi has said each scheme of an angel fund is an independent investment vehicle with its own set of investors. It further said investors in angel fund have the option to selectively participate in investment schemes as eac...

GPO suspends ops for two days to sanitise building

The General Post Office GPO here has decided to suspend operations for two days and sanitise the over 150-year-old building in Dalhousie area, after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Thursday. A 50-yea...

Pak will try to infiltrate more terrorists into J&K in view of Ladakh standoff: DGP

Jammu and Kashmir&#160;Police chief Dilbag Singh on Thursday warned that Pakistan will try to infiltrate more terrorists and also give impetus to violence in the Kashmir Valley and elsewhere in view of the standoff between the armies of Ind...

SA Rugby hopes Cheetahs and Southern Kings play in end of Guinness PRO14

The Toyota Cheetahs and Isuzu Southern Kings will continue to work closely with SA Rugby SARugby.co.za and the South African government in the coming months after plans were announced on Thursday that the Guinness PRO14 plans to resume in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020