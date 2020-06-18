Eskom to implement load reduction in Gauteng to avoid overloading

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gauteng | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:42 IST
Affected areas in the Vaal include Evaton Central, Evaton North, Evaton Small Farms, Evaton West and Lakeside.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Eskom will implement load reduction in Gauteng in order to avoid network overloading from 5 pm until 10 pm on Thursday.

Affected areas in Soweto are as follows: Chiawelo, Dlamini, Jabavu, Central Western Jabavu, Jabulani, Klipspruit, Mofolo Central, Mofolo North, Mofolo South, Molapo, Moroka, Moroka North, Orlando Ekhaya, Orlando West, Pimville Zones 1-7, Pimville Zone 9 and Senaoane.

Affected areas in the West Rand are as follows: Chamdor, Kagiso, Rietvallei, Luipaardsvlei, Sinqobile, Witpoortjie, Vaal Evaton Central, Evaton North, Evaton Small Farms, Evaton West and Lakeside.

Affected areas in the Vaal include Evaton Central, Evaton North, Evaton Small Farms, Evaton West and Lakeside.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

