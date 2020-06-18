Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRB Infra achieves Rs 6,610 cr financial closure for Mumbai-Pune Expressway project

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Thursday said it has achieved the Rs 6,610 crore financial closure for its first and India's largest TOT (toll-operate-transfer) project 'Mumbai Pune Expressway'. As a commitment towards the fee obligations in concession agreement, the company on Thursday made the payment of first tranche of Rs 6,500 crore as upfront sub-concession fee to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 21:54 IST
IRB Infra achieves Rs 6,610 cr financial closure for Mumbai-Pune Expressway project

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Thursday said it has achieved the Rs 6,610 crore financial closure for its first and India's largest TOT (toll-operate-transfer) project 'Mumbai Pune Expressway'. The company said the single largest debt tie-up in Indian roads and highways sector for Rs 6,610 crore was closed in stipulated time amidst coronavirus pandemic.

"IRB MP Expressway Pvt Ltd, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of India's leading and largest highways infrastructure developer, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, has successfully achieved financial closure for its first and India's largest TOT project – Mumbai Pune Expressway," the company said in a statement. As a commitment towards the fee obligations in concession agreement, the company on Thursday made the payment of first tranche of Rs 6,500 crore as upfront sub-concession fee to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, it said. Virendra D Mhaiskar, chairman and managing director said, “Achieving financial closure, amounting to a whopping Rs 6,610 crore debt for India’s largest road TOT project, in these difficult times was a massive ordeal – especially with more than half the stipulated time being tied away in lockdown." This feat validates lenders' trust in project’s merits, company’s financial track record and credit worthiness, as also its domain expertise and execution capabilities in developing and managing large highway infrastructure, he said. The project length is 205.4 km including expressway and section of NH-48, old Mumbai Pune corridor. After having managed the concession for 15 years until August 2019, IRB Infra won this concession again in February 2020 for subsequent 10 years and 2 months.

This is India’s single largest concession under the TOT model for tolling and O&M, which commenced from March 1, 2020. "Total sub-concession fee amounts to Rs 8,262 crore, of which IRB Infra has paid MSRDC the upfront fee of Rs 6,500 crore. Further staggered payments of Rs 850 crore in year 2, Rs 850 crore in year 3 and Rs 62 crore in year 4 have been tied and will be made as per the concession guidelines," the company said. It said the IRB has infused the entire project equity of Rs 1,438 crore upfront and with this project, IRB’s asset base grows beyond Rs 45,000 crore – the largest in Industry, it said.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

India asks China to confine its activities to its side of LAC; Debunks as 'untenable' Chinese claim of sovereignty over Galwan Valley

India on Thursday asked China to confine its activities to its side of the LAC, and trashed as exaggerated and untenable the Chinese Army claim of sovereignty over eastern Ladakhs Galwan Valley, the site of a violent hand-to-hand combat tha...

Dressmakers keep Palestinian tradition alive in refugee camp in Jordan

Palestinian refugee Um Zeid spends her days at home in the sprawling Baqaa camp in Jordan sewing colourful dresses which gives her an income and keeps tradition alive. At first, this was a hobby, because I love wearing the Palestinian thobe...

No Lasith Malinga in SL's second residential camp

Pacer Lasith Malinga will not be a part of Sri Lankas second residential camp, scheduled to begin from June 22 in Kandy. Malinga is the skipper of Sri Lankas T20I side.Sri Lanka Cricket SLC on Thursday announced a 24-member squad and the bo...

Wirecard scrambles to find missing $2.1 billion as loan crunch looms

Wirecards auditor has refused to sign off its 2019 accounts over a missing 2.1 billion, sending its shares down more than 60 as the German payments firm said the delay could cause billions in loans to be called in as soon as Friday. EY was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020